Ten Thousand Things Theater Company to Bring Lauren Yee's THE HATMAKER'S WIFE To Minnesota Audiences

The play explores themes of family, home, and true love in a magical and fantastical way.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 3 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in March Photo 4 BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in March

Ten Thousand Things Theater Company to Bring Lauren Yee's THE HATMAKER'S WIFE To Minnesota Audiences

Ten Thousand Things Theater Company will bring Lauren Yee's whimsical and surreal THE HATMAKER'S WIFE to audiences in numerous locations throughout the Twin Cities February 8-March 17.

When a young woman moves in with her boyfriend expecting domestic bliss, she instead finds magical revelations of the house's previous inhabitants. The play bends time and space as it redefines family, home, and true love.

Joel Sass directs the show, with music by Katherine Fried. The cast features Pedro Bayon, Michelle de Joya, Tyson Forbes, Jim Lichtscheidl, Clay Man Soo, and Kimberly Richardson.

"We had planned to produce this show in spring 2020 so we are thrilled to finally bring this brilliant work to audiences," said Artistic Director Marcela Lorca. "Yee brings past and present together in fantastical ways to reveal powerful and surprising connections. It is a gem of a play, lighthearted but also a profound exploration of the impact love can have. It shares an important message for our diverse audiences."

Tickets for THE HATMAKER'S WIFE are available at Click Here; suggested price is $35, with pay-what-you-can starting at $15. (Performance schedule on page 2)

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Lauren Yee is a playwright, screenwriter, and TV writer whose work has been seen on such stages as the Guthrie Theater South Coast Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, Victory Gardens, City Theatre, Merrimack Rep, Signature Theatre, Denver Center, Seattle Rep, and more. In addition to The Hatmaker's Wife, her plays include Cambodian Rock Band, The Great Leap, King of the Yees, Ching Chong Chinaman, Samsara, and The Tiger Among Us. She is the winner of the Kesselring Prize, ATCA/Steinberg Award, Whiting Award, and Francesca Primus Prize. She has been a writer on Pachinko (Apple TV+), Soundtrack (Netflix), and an upcoming FX limited series.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Playwrights Center Welcomes Nicole A. Watson as Producing Artistic Director Photo
Playwrights' Center Welcomes Nicole A. Watson as Producing Artistic Director

Playwrights’ Center has announced that renowned director, educator, and arts leader Nicole A. Watson has agreed to join the Center as Producing Artistic Director.

2
Childrens Theatre Company Announces Cast and Creative Team for The World Premiere of  Photo
Children's Theatre Company Announces Cast and Creative Team for The World Premiere of BABBLE LAB

Children’s Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Babble Lab, which will run from March 9-April 14, 2024 in the Cargill Stage.

3
Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre

Check out photos of Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical at Stages Theatre!

4
Cast Set For BROADWAY SONGBOOK: BROADWAY IN LOVE at Park Square Theatre Photo
Cast Set For BROADWAY SONGBOOK: BROADWAY IN LOVE at Park Square Theatre

This February, love takes center stage at Park Square Theatre with the announcement of the complete cast for Broadway Songbook: Broadway in Love. an exhilarating journey through the most cherished Broadway love songs, featuring a star-studded lineup of talent.

More Hot Stories For You

Theater Latté Da Commissions New Musical SHE'S COME UNDONETheater Latté Da Commissions New Musical SHE'S COME UNDONE
Children's Theatre Company Announces Cast and Creative Team for The World Premiere of BABBLE LABChildren's Theatre Company Announces Cast and Creative Team for The World Premiere of BABBLE LAB
Photos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages TheatrePhotos: First Look at DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL At Stages Theatre
Cast Set For BROADWAY SONGBOOK: BROADWAY IN LOVE at Park Square TheatreCast Set For BROADWAY SONGBOOK: BROADWAY IN LOVE at Park Square Theatre

Videos

Go Inside The Guthrie Costume Shop For DIAL M FOR MURDER Video
Go Inside The Guthrie Costume Shop For DIAL M FOR MURDER
Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES Trailer Video
Get A First Look At THE CARP WHO WOULDN'T QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES Trailer
Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da Video
Go Inside Rehearsals For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Celtic Woman: 20th Anniversary Tour in Minneapolis / St. Paul Celtic Woman: 20th Anniversary Tour
State Theatre (4/16-4/16)
Clue in Minneapolis / St. Paul Clue
Orpheum Theatre (2/27-3/03)
Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy in Minneapolis / St. Paul Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy
Plymouth Playhouse (7/12-8/11)
A Unique Assignment in Minneapolis / St. Paul A Unique Assignment
History Theatre (3/16-4/07)
David Sedaris in Minneapolis / St. Paul David Sedaris
State Theatre (11/06-11/06)
Jabberwock in Minneapolis / St. Paul Jabberwock
The Phoenix Theater (2/22-2/25)
IN THE GREEN in Minneapolis / St. Paul IN THE GREEN
Theatre Elision (2/22-3/09)
SIX in Minneapolis / St. Paul SIX
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (7/16-7/28)
This Random World in Minneapolis / St. Paul This Random World
Theatre B (5/03-5/19)
For the Love of.... in Minneapolis / St. Paul For the Love of....
History Theatre (2/14-2/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You