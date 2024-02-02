Ten Thousand Things Theater Company to Bring Lauren Yee's THE HATMAKER'S WIFE To Minnesota Audiences

Ten Thousand Things Theater Company will bring Lauren Yee's whimsical and surreal THE HATMAKER'S WIFE to audiences in numerous locations throughout the Twin Cities February 8-March 17.

When a young woman moves in with her boyfriend expecting domestic bliss, she instead finds magical revelations of the house's previous inhabitants. The play bends time and space as it redefines family, home, and true love.

Joel Sass directs the show, with music by Katherine Fried. The cast features Pedro Bayon, Michelle de Joya, Tyson Forbes, Jim Lichtscheidl, Clay Man Soo, and Kimberly Richardson.

"We had planned to produce this show in spring 2020 so we are thrilled to finally bring this brilliant work to audiences," said Artistic Director Marcela Lorca. "Yee brings past and present together in fantastical ways to reveal powerful and surprising connections. It is a gem of a play, lighthearted but also a profound exploration of the impact love can have. It shares an important message for our diverse audiences."

Tickets for THE HATMAKER'S WIFE are available at Click Here; suggested price is $35, with pay-what-you-can starting at $15. (Performance schedule on page 2)

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Lauren Yee is a playwright, screenwriter, and TV writer whose work has been seen on such stages as the Guthrie Theater South Coast Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, Victory Gardens, City Theatre, Merrimack Rep, Signature Theatre, Denver Center, Seattle Rep, and more. In addition to The Hatmaker's Wife, her plays include Cambodian Rock Band, The Great Leap, King of the Yees, Ching Chong Chinaman, Samsara, and The Tiger Among Us. She is the winner of the Kesselring Prize, ATCA/Steinberg Award, Whiting Award, and Francesca Primus Prize. She has been a writer on Pachinko (Apple TV+), Soundtrack (Netflix), and an upcoming FX limited series.