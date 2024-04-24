Four Humors Presents LOLITA, A THREE MAN SHOW In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Four Humors presents: Four Humors' Lolita: A Three Man Show. A one hour stage play, based on a two and a half hour movie, based on a 5 hour screenplay, based on a 300 page novel, as told by 3 idiots. The award-winning hit returns for one night only on Saturday, May 11, 9:30 PM at Open Eye Theatre.

A one hour stage play by Four Humors, based on the two and a half hour movie by Stanley Kubrick, based on the 5 hour screenplay by Vladimir Nabokov, based on the 300 page novel by Vladamir Nabokov, as told by three idiots.

Armed only with a vague understanding of Stanley Kubrick's 1962 film Lolita, three idiots are let loose on a stage to perform a story that is much too big and complex for them to ever hope to tell in their lifetimes, let alone an hour. As the clock ticks along, these three idiots (four, including the director) make mistake after mistake trying their best to bring this adaptation of an adaption of an adaption to life. In the end, the four idiots (five, including the playwright) discover bigger truths about themselves and this classic tale that Vanity Fair called “”the only convincing love story of our century.”

Four Humors' Lolita: A Three Man Show debuted at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival in 2013, capturing large audiences and earning rave reviews. Post its initial success, the show toured to Minneapolis, Indianapolis, and Edmonton and saw multiple revivals in Minnesota, becoming an annual theatrical event until the interruption by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Marking this show's return to the stage, this year's performance will be their first since 2019.

Created by Jason Ballweber, Ryan Lear, Brant Miller, Nick Ryan, and Matt Spring. Performed by Ryan Lear (Humbert Humbert), Brant Miller (Lolita), and Matt Spring (Charlotte Haze and Clare Quilty). Directed by Jason Ballweber.