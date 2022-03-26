TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR to Play at Six Points Theater

Zeblyan and Ishaq are the last two Jews living in Kabul. While they both want to urgently repopulate their ancient Jewish community, how to do so is something they cannot agree upon. Inspired by true events, this play balances Borscht Belt humor and poignancy in a touching look at cultural continuity.

This plot is central to Six Points Theater's presentation of Two Jews Walk Into A War..., by Seth Rozin, directed by Sally Wingert and starring Avi Aharoni and Nathan Keepers. It will run April 30 - May 22, 2022.

"Seth Rozin has written a funny play with a serious dilemma," said Director Sally Wingert. "Zebylan and Ishaq both want the same thing, but the collaboration is hindered because they can't stand one another."

Wingert continued. "It is my thrill to be able to direct this play for Six Points Theater, which I consider one of my theatrical homes. Two tremendous actors bring their considerable comic chops to a story that mirrors the harshness and absurdity of life in wartime. Please join us, we'd love to see you."

Avi Aharoni (Zeblyan) is excited to be back at Six Points Theatre where his credits include Shul, Natasha and the Coat, and his self-written, filmed production of the one-man show, Operation: Immigration, subsequently retitled My Father's Son, which won the Golden Lanyard Award at the 2019 Minnesota Fringe Festival. Locally he's also worked with the Guthrie Theater/Transatlantic Love Affair, Park Square Theatre, Dark & Stormy Productions, Theater Latté Da, Playwrights' Center, Pillsbury House Theatre, Off-Road Shakespeare in Seattle, The Guild Theatre in Israel, among countless others. Currently, Avi can be seen in "The Killer Next Door" on Fox Nation, and "I Was There" on The History Channel.

Nathan Keepers (Ishaq) returns to Six Points Theater after working on The Book of Vashti, part of the New-Play Reading Festival. He is Producing Artistic Director of The Moving Company in Minneapolis. Nathan also spent 11 seasons with Theatre de la Jeune Lune. Other local credits include the Jungle Theater, the Guthrie Theater, and Ten Thousand Things Theater. Nationally, Nathan's worked at Actor's Theatre of Louisville, American Repertory Theater, and Berkeley Repertory Theatre among others. He has been an artist in residence at a college and several universities and studied in Europe.

Sally Wingert (Director) has previously appeared at Six Points Theater in Chanukah in the Dark, A Pickle, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Rose, Family Secrets, Woman Before A Glass, and 2.5 Minute Ride, and made her directorial debut with The Whipping Man. She's been in over 100 productions at the Guthrie Theater, with other Twin Cities credits including Theater Latté Da, Ten Thousand Things Theater, and Dark & Stormy Productions. Sally has performed in theaters around the country, on Broadway, and in London's West End.

Joining Sally is Michael Hoover (Scenic Design), Morgan Rainford (Costume Design), Todd M. Reemtsma (Lighting Design), Anita Kelling (Sound Design), Rick Polenek (Properties Design), Jo Holcomb (Dramaturg), Timothy M. Payton (Technical Director), Scott Gilbert and Laura Stearns (Stage Managers), Constance Brevell (ASM/Production Assistant), Seth Rozin (Playwright), and Barbara Brooks (Producer) founder and producing artistic director of Six Points Theater.

Six Points Theater's COVID-19 protocols:

⦁ Seating at a maximum capacity of 45% - the theater, at capacity, holds 149

⦁ Proof of full vaccination is required for ages 12 years and up

⦁ Children 5-11 years must show proof of at least one vaccination completed

⦁ No one under the age of 5 years will be admitted

⦁ Masks are mandatory

Finally, all Six Points Theater staff and artists are vaccinated.

Now in its 27th season, Six Points Theater, formerly known as Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company, was founded in 1994 by Barbara Brooks to engage people of all backgrounds in work rooted in Jewish content that explores differences, illuminates commonalities and fosters greater understanding among all people. The theater's work has garnered five Ivey Awards as well as the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council's Arts Achievement Award.