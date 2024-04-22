THE END IS NYE With Bill Nye Announced At State Theatre In Minneapolis This October!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bill Nye the Science Guy will present an all new, live show, “The End is Nye” at State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Bill will be discussing climate change, natural disasters, and how all of us can make the world a better place…with science! All delivered to you in the unique, hilarious, and fun way that only Bill Nye the Science Guy can.

Engineer, comedian, author, and inventor, audiences revere this good-natured Renaissance man's infectious blend of humor, intellectual curiosity, and devotion to solving some of the world's most complex challenges through science.

Best known for his 18-time Emmy- winning run as “Bill Nye the Science Guy”, he brings his love of science and flair for comedy to every appearance - deftly translating complex issues to help inspire audiences of all ages to engage with and improve our world.