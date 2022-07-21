Stages Theatre Presents A Theatre For The Very Young Production of BUCKETS: A Joyful Journey

Stages Theatre Company (STC) is proud to present our newest Theatre for the Very Young production of BUCKETS: A Joyful Journey. In this participatory, imaginative, and immersive theatre genre, created specifically for children 0-5 and their caregivers, kids become an integral part of telling the story and are fully engaged throughout the show by professional adult and youth actors.

Journey with Maya and her friends as we learn together that the key to filling YOUR bucket is kind actions towards OTHERS. Is Maya's bucket full or empty? Does sharing bubbles with a friend help fill a bucket? How about helping your sibling or learning to take turns on the playground? Join in the discovery that a bucket full of kindness creates joy for all!

Since STC's first TFVY production in 2014, Theatre for the Very Young productions have been met with an outpouring of interest and are raising the bar in providing theatre experiences for the youngest of audiences. The perfect first theater experience!

Created by Jeannine Coulombe, Matt Ouren, Caroline Van Vliet, Melanie Salmon-Peterson & Stages Theatre Company specifically for ages 0-5. Performances run Aug 3-21, 2022 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Tickets are $12 for all ages one and up; free lap passes available for youth under 12 months.

The cast of BUCKETS: A JOYFUL JOURNEY: Maya Eva Haugen (QUINN), Aliyah Irmiter (SCUTTLE) Kellie Klocksien (MAYA) Apollonia Leider, (VIDRO) Jacob Marckel (EWER) Alanna Nyberg (PAIL), Phoenix Olson (EMMER), Matt Ouren (PATHOS), Zola Jo Renfroe (KÁDOS), and Roy Richardson (LOGOS).

"What most excites me about playing the role of Ewer, and being a part of this show, is the gateway this show provides for littles into the wonderful world of theatre and stage. This show portrays important messages about feelings that occur in humans at every age, and how to deal with them."

Jacob Markel (EWER) returns for his fourth STC production after appearing in What Do You Do With An Idea?, The North Star, and Iron Hearted Violet.

The creative team of BUCKETS: A JOYFUL JOURNEY: Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Director), Caroline van Vliet (Assistant Director and Assistant Stage Manager), Jim Hibbeler (Set Designer and Technical Director), Stacey Palmer (Costumes and Make-Up Designer), Sarah Brandner (Lighting Designer), Matt Ouren (Composer and Sound Designer), Christa Ludwig (Resident Costume Designer), Yvonne Ring (Props Designer), Megan Collins (Education Director) Joya Horne (Stage Manager).

To purchase tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tues- Sat 12N to 6pm. Tickets are $12 (Free Lap Passes for children under 12 months).

LEARN MORE ABOUT THEATRE FOR THE VERY YOUNG: Stages Theatre Company is quickly becoming a national leader in producing Theatre for the Very Young. Stages' style of TFVY is uniquely participatory and multi-sensory, providing children ages 5 and under and their caregivers experiences that are an integral part of telling the story and are fully engaged throughout the show by professional adult actors and youth actors. Launched in 2014 with our groundbreaking production of The Dandelion Seed, our Theatre for the Very Young productions have been met with an outpouring of interest and are raising the bar in providing theatre experiences for the youngest of audiences.

For details about STC's Health & Safety Policies & Procedures: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2187115®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stagestheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1covid/