Stages Theatre Launches Beyond The Stage

STAGES THEATRE COMPANY believes that theatre can be created anywhere - even in your own home! So, since we are not able to welcome you into our theatre space at this time, we want to invite you to create theatre with us from your home.

Now more than ever it is critical that we imagine, create, share and spread joy to each other. It is in this spirit that we have launched STAGES BEYOND THE STAGE. These FREE virtual Theatre activities for AGES 18 months to 18 years will be designed to get our bodies, voices and imaginations moving and creating! Available here: https://www.stagestheatre.org/beyondthestage/





