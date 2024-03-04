Stages Theatre Company and Theatre Mu to Present World Premiere Of THE NAME JAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stages Theatre Company in collaboration with Theater Mu has revealed the cast of the world premiere play The Name Jar. Unhei has moved from Korea to America with her family and has started a new school. When the kids struggle with her name, she wonders if she should choose a new one to fit in. Her classmates decide to help out by filling a glass jar with names for her to pick from, but will any of them fit? The Name Jar is a celebration of culture, family, and what's in a name.

Based on teacher's top pick book of the same title by Yangsook Choi, The Name Jar invites readers to celebrate the meaning behind their name. This new play is recommended for everyone ages 5 and older and will be presented in the Jaycees Studio, a more immersive theatre space.

Meet the cast of The Name Jar: Alimah Sure Asia (Amari), Jack Brey (Ensemble, u/s Ralph), Laila Fritz (Ensemble), Keira Guevara (Rosa), Easton Johnson (Ensemble), Jeannie Lander (Heewan & Halmonie), Airon Manson (Ensemble, u/s Amari), Abigail Medina (Ensemble, u/s Rosa), Vivian Nielsen (Unhei), Luke Rowan (Ralph), Addica Sharbono (u/s Unhei), Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan (u/s Mr. Kim & Mr. Bill), Keivin Vang (Mr. Bill & Mr. Kim).

Meet the artistic team of The Name Jar: Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director, STC), Lily Tung Crystal (Artistic Director, Theater Mu), Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan (Director), Emily Carey (Stage Manager), Sarah Brandner (Set Designer), Alice Endo (Lighting Designer), Samantha Fromm Haddow (Costume & Make-up Designer), Angelina Huynh (BIPOC Youth Mentee - Costumes), Jim Hibbeler (Technical Director), Gretchen Katt (Sound Designer), Christa Ludwig (Wardrobe Supervisor), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager), Kenji Shoemaker (Props Designer).

Stages Theatre Company will host a special meet and greet with the author Yangsook Choi and the playwright Sue Pak on April 14, 2023. Yangsook will be signing copies of her book The Name Jar before the show, and will be hosting a talk back after the show to ask audience questions. Reserved for ticketholders to the 1PM performance. No extra charge or fee.

Performances run from March 22 - April 14, 2024. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adult $18, Senior $16, Child $16. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ as follows: $8 per ticket for school day performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at (952) 979 - 1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.

Accessible performances are as follows. For more information visit stagestheatre.org/tickets/#accessibility or call (952) 979 - 1111.

Pay What You Can (PWYC): Sun 3/24/2024 4:00PM

Sensory Friendly (SF): Sat 4/6/2024 10:00AM

The Name Jar is produced with the permission of the Author, Yangsook Choi.