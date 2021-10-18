Stages Theatre Announces Emerging BIPOC Designers Mentorship And First Job In The Arts

Stages Theatre Company has announced First Job in the Arts and Emerging BIPOC Designers Mentorships for the 2021/2022 school year. Stages Theatre is guiding youth drawn to careers in the theatre arts with two exciting teen mentorship programs, designed for youth ages 16-19 who are interested in exploring careers in the theatre arts beyond acting. The emphasis is on mentoring youth in a professional setting and with mentors who are working professional theatre artists. The focus is on guiding youth to explore the opportunities available for pursuing a theatre career and to provide quality assistance in how to pursue it. And Stages Theatre Company's aim is to provide guided exploration for teens who are interested in or curious about a career in the theatrical arts.

The first opportunity in the theatre that most young people see is on stage as an actor - whether they are in a show or see a show. The reality though is that most jobs in the theatre are not on stage, but in the directing, designing, writing, composing, choreographing fundraising, and marketing of a show. STC's Teen Mentorship Program was created to help youth discover and traverse these career paths

To be considered for participation in a mentorship opportunity students need to apply via the Stages Theatre Company website application process, before November 8, 2021. Each selected participant receives a $400.00 STIPEND at the end of their mentorship.

StagesTheatre Company is excited to introduce a brand-new initiative specifically developed for young BIPOC who are drawn to a career in theatrical design (costuming, sets, props, sound, lighting, or multimedia design), and giving you an opportunity to work in mentorship with a professional designer. Throughout this program, you will work with your mentors as they develop their design for an actual production, giving you real world experience in the theatrical arts. This mentorship, along with the other trainings provided by the program will serve as an early step into a design career for you.

Stages Theatre Company's First Job in the Arts Mentorship is specifically geared toward emerging artists ages 16-19, (high school juniors and seniors or graduates taking a gap year) who have an interest and desire to explore pathways to careers in the professional theater on all sides of the stage.

First Job Artists are paired with a professional theatre artist in their chosen area to complete a 30+ hour customized mentorship. The mentorship needs to be completed between November 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.

First Job Artists receive real-world experience, tangible on-the-job training, and connections to the professional theatre world outside of high school.

First Job in the Arts staff work to bridge the gap between academic theatre and creating a viable, professional career in a theatre or non-profit setting.

For complete details and instructions on how to apply, visit: https://www.stagestheatre.org/mentorships/