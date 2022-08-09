Review: WHO'S AFRAID OF WINNIE THE POOH? at Theatre In The Round

Winnie and Piglet invite the new couple over for drinks. A night of bitter, sadomasochistic mind games ensues. Witness the dramatic triumph of the year, nestled in the unassuming heart of The Hundred Acre Wood.

This production was part of the Minnesota Fringe. Who's Afraid of Winnie the Pooh? By Clevername Theatre. Directed by Alexander Gerchak. If you enjoy "Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf," you will enjoy this produciton. It was full of nostalgia, comedy, and a good script! I had no idea what to expect but it takes you into a different path of the Hundred Acre Woods. The cast were all talented and commited to their roles and had great chemistry with each other. I found the whole show to be so clever! I would recommend!

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below