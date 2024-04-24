Photos: First Look at A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Children's Theatre Company

The production will run from April 23-June 16, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.
Children’s Theatre Company presents A Year With Frog and Toad, the 3 -time Tony Award®-nominated musical that made its World Premiere at CTC in 2002 before moving to the New Victory Theater in New York, and then to the Cort Theatre on Broadway (now the James Earl Jones Theatre).
Based on the “Frog and Toad” books by Arnold Lobel, A Year With Frog and Toad features a book and lyrics by Willie Reale, and music by Robert Reale. CTC’s 2024 production will be directed by Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius, with music direction by Denise Prosek and Victor Zupanc, and choreography by Daniel Pelzig. The production will run from April 23-June 16, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Check out all new photos below!
Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography
Joe Goede and Reed Sigmund
Joe Goede and Reed Sigmund
Joe Goede and Reed Sigmund
Ryan London Levin, Becca Claire Hart, Janely Rodriguez
Janely Rodriguez, Becca Claire Hart, Reed Sigmund, Jay Goede, Ryan London Levin
Janely Rodriguez
Janely Rodriguez, Ryan London Levin, Becca Claire Hart
Janely Rodriguez, Becca Claire Hart, Ryan London Levin, Reed Sigmund, Jay Goede
Jay Goede, Reed Sigmund, Becca Claire Hart, Janely Rodriguez, Ryan London Levin
Jay Goede, Becca Claire Hart, Reed Sigmund, Ryan London Levin, Janely Rodriguez
Janely Rodriguez, Becca claire Hart, Ryan London Levin, Jay Goede
Jay Goede, Becca Claire Hart
Ryan London Levin
Ryan London Levin
Janely Rodriguez, Ryan London Levin, Becca Claire Hart
Ryan London Levin, Janely Rodriguez, Becca Claire Hart
