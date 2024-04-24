Review: 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL at Lyric Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



9 to 5 at the Lyric Arts

Photos by Molly Weibel

Book by Patricia Resnick

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture

Directed by Shanan Custer

Music Direction by Bradley Beahen

Choreography by Lauri Kraft

"9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL" is a dynamic musical comedy that pulsates with energy, centering on three female colleagues who band together to confront their chauvinistic and self-centered boss. Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, the narrative follows Violet, Doralee, and Judy as they navigate the complexities of workplace dynamics, personal challenges, and the unlikely bond that forms between them.

With a captivating score crafted by the incomparable Dolly Parton, "9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL" stands as a testament to female empowerment and solidarity. It brims with infectious melodies, uproarious antics, and poignant moments. From the infectious beats of its titular track to the empowering ballad "I Just Might," the musical delivers a heartening experience that will leave audiences rooting for the underdogs and tapping their feet long after the curtain falls.

Lyric Arts of Anoka presents "9 to 5: The Musical" to its stage, a delightful adaptation of the beloved movie with music by the legendary Dolly Parton. The intimate theater space features a versatile set, consisting of a large neutral-colored panel backdrop that aptly transitions between various scenes, from homes to offices. The costumes and set design evoke the vibrant aesthetic of the 1970s, with colorful patterns and retro flair.

The choreography and dance numbers add to the fun, capturing the essence of the era with spirited moves that had the audience dancing and clapping along to the infectious tunes.

Audrey Johnson as Doralee, Emily Grodzik as Violet, and Nora Sonneborn as Judy lead the ensemble with their exceptional voices, chemistry, and comedic timing. Each character navigates their own journey while maintaining a strong dynamic as a trio. Ben Thietje as Franklin Hart Jr., the boss, delivers a humorous and convincing performance, complemented by Jack Strub as his secretary, Roz. The supporting cast, including Emily Hensley, Emily Jabas, Waverly Ann McCollum, and James Grace, also shine in their respective roles.

The musical numbers are a highlight of the show, with ensemble pieces like "What Makes Good Around Here" showcasing the talent of the cast, while poignant ballads like "Backwards Barbie" tug at the heartstrings. And, of course, the titular song "9 to 5" is a crowd-pleaser every time.

I highly recommend catching "9 to 5: The Musical" at Lyric Arts. Whether you're a fan of the original movie or Dolly Parton's music, this production promises an enjoyable experience filled with laughter, heart, and toe-tapping tunes.

