Review: FROST/NIXON at Theatrex

Photo courtesy of Theatrex

THEATREX returns triumphantly in 2024, presenting a riveting and intimate production of Peter Morgan's "FROST/NIXON," in collaboration with Landmark Center. Set within the grandeur of a historic courtroom in Downtown Saint Paul's Landmark Center, this production promises a theatrical experience like no other.

In the aftermath of Richard Nixon's tumultuous downfall, his resignation, and subsequent pardon, the American public hungers for closure. Enter David Frost, an unlikely candidate, a British talk show host known more for entertainment than hard-hitting journalism. Yet, it is through his seemingly innocuous interview that the truth begins to unravel. What ensues is a gripping duel of intellect and ego between two formidable figures, Nixon and Frost, as they engage in a battle for redemption and legacy.

Transforming a historic courtroom within Landmark Center into the stage for "FROST/NIXON" adds an unparalleled layer of authenticity and immediacy to the production. This former federal courthouse, resonating with echoes of past trials and judgments, becomes the backdrop for one of the most pivotal moments in American political history. Here, Nixon's elusive accountability finds a theatrical platform, offering the audience a front-row seat to a compelling saga of power, deceit, and the pursuit of truth.

Photo courtesy of TheatreX

Attending "Frost/Nixon" at the Landmark Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota, was a truly theatrical experience. The venue itself provided an ideal setting for this well-known narrative. Kjer Whiting's portrayal of David Frost and Bruce Abas's rendition of Richard Nixon were both exceptional. They skillfully navigated the complexities of their characters and exuded palpable chemistry on stage. Jim Weston as Rob Ward and John Goodrich as Jack Brennan delivered standout performances, adding depth to the ensemble cast. Catherine Hansen and Daniel Hildebrand impressed with their versatility, seamlessly transitioning between roles throughout the production. The costumes were meticulously chosen, capturing the essence of the era and setting. Combined with the historical ambiance of the Landmark Center, the production transported the audience into the heart of the story for a captivating 90 minutes.

For more information on Theaterx, please click the ticket link button below.