Review: THOMAS RHETT HOME TEAM TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

Thomas Rhett at Xcel Energy Center

Photo by Jared Fessler

Multi-Platinum entertainer Thomas Rhett will join the Home Teams of 40 cities next summer, revealing US tour dates for his HOME TEAM TOUR 23, presented by Dos Primos Tequila and Fueled by Marathon.

"Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be," said Thomas Rhett. "I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time."

Thomas Rhett at Xcel Energy Center

Photo by Jared Fessler

Having Thomas Rhett perform during his Home Team Tour in Minnesota was an absolute delight! The concert kicked off with a captivating moment as the lights dimmed, igniting the crowd's excitement. Suddenly, Thomas Rhett emerged from the ground, skillfully playing the drums with his back to the audience. A stylish jacket with 'Saint Paul' emblazoned on the back added a touch of local flair as he belted out the crowd-favorite, 'Vacation.'

Thomas Rhett's musical style is a brilliant fusion of pop, R&B, and country, giving his performance a distinct and alluring charm. As he continued to sing, the energy in the arena soared. Thomas Rhett's personal connection with his fans shone brightly, as he high-fived audience members, eagerly grabbed their phones for selfies, and took the time to sign autographs. It was evident that he genuinely appreciates his supporters, and this heartfelt interaction added a special touch to the evening.

The stage came alive with Thomas Rhett's dynamic presence, as he danced and moved with infectious enthusiasm. His seamless interaction with both his band and fans created an unforgettable experience for everyone present.

The Home Team Tour was a testament to Thomas Rhett's remarkable talent as a performer and his genuine love for his fans. It's no wonder why his concerts are cherished by audiences far and wide. The night in Minnesota was one to remember, filled with music, energy, and an artist who truly knows how to make a lasting impression.

Thomas Rhett at Xcel Energy Center

Photo by Jared Fessler

Thank you Thomas Rhett for a wonderful concert! We hope to have you back in Minneapolis again soon!

For more ticket and tour information, please click the ticket link button below.