Review: THE PETER PAN COMETH at Theatre In The Round

I have seen Clevername Theatre perform works at the Minnesota Fringe Festival before. They take our childhood stories and characters, develop them into adult versions, and twist their tales with darker adult humor and seriousness. This script was a great blend of The Iceman Cometh and Peter Pan. The four actors who portrayed Hook, Smee, Tinkerbell, and Peter were all outstanding. Also, the use of heelies was a fun touch.

The set consisted of three tables, and I was impressed by how the actors remained frozen at the very beginning as the audience entered the theater. The costumes were great, and the plot was engaging. They made excellent use of the Theater in the Round. The show delivers a message about growing up and how consequences can sometimes catch up to us.

This was a great production, and I am glad I saw it. I would recommend catching it at the Minnesota Fringe Festival. For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

