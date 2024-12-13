Review: THE LITTLE MERMAID at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ordway Center's production of The Little Mermaid is a dazzling spectacle that brings the beloved Disney classic to life with vibrant energy, breathtaking visuals, and heartfelt performances. Directed by a skilled team of creatives, this musical adaptation transcends the nostalgia of the 1989 animated film, offering a fresh and enchanting take that will captivate audiences of all ages.

From the moment the curtain rises, the Ordway's production immerses the audience in the magical underwater kingdom of Atlantica. The set design is nothing short of stunning, utilizing innovative lighting and scenic elements to evoke the shimmering depths of the ocean and the lively charm of the surface world. Costumes designed to reflect the aquatic theme are equally impressive, with mermaid tails, sea creatures, and royal attire showcasing an exquisite level of craftsmanship. The vibrant palette and intricate detailing in the wardrobe bring the world of Ariel and her friends vividly to life.

The cast shines brightly, led by Leianna Weaver who embodies Ariel’s curiosity and longing with both tenderness and strength. Her soaring rendition of “Part of Your World” is a highlight of the production. Dana Orange plays the role of Sebastian, the lovable and cautious crab, brings humor and warmth, with show-stopping numbers like “Under the Sea” pulsating with rhythm and joy. Joy McCartney plays Ursula, the villainous sea witch, is portrayed with captivating menace and charisma, her commanding performance underscored by powerhouse vocals in “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

Christian Probst played Prince Eric’s earnest portrayal and melodic solos in "Her Voice," paired with Ariel’s journey of self-discovery, anchor the show’s emotional core, creating a heartfelt narrative about love, courage, and finding one’s voice.

The familiar Alan Menken score, with lyrics by Howard Ashman and additional contributions from Glenn Slater, is given new life through the Ordway’s orchestral excellence. Each song, whether it’s the playful “Kiss the Girl” or the triumphant finale, resonates with energy and emotion, keeping the audience engaged throughout the performance.

This production is a perfect outing for families, offering not only the nostalgia of the beloved story but also engaging staging and storytelling that capture the imagination of younger audiences. The underwater sequences are particularly mesmerizing, with the choreography creatively simulating the fluidity of marine life.

The Ordway’s The Little Mermaid is a must-see theatrical event that blends beloved Disney magic with the artistry of live performance. Whether you're revisiting this timeless tale or experiencing it for the first time, this production delivers an unforgettable journey under the sea and beyond.

For more information about tickets and showtimes, click the ticket link button below.​

All photos are by Jason Niedle

