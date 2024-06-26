Review: SOUR ANGELICA at Out Of The Box Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Suor Angelica" is currently being presented by Out of the Box Opera at the Basilica of Saint Mary in downtown Minneapolis, running through June 29, 2024. This one-hour opera by Giacomo Puccini is a co-production by Out of the Box Opera and the Basilica of Saint Mary, offering an immersive experience within this iconic Minneapolis landmark. The performance takes place in three different areas of the beautiful Basilica, providing a unique and engaging experience that makes the audience feel like part of the scene.

The story unfolds in a convent, focusing on Suor Angelica (Sister Angelica), who has been cut off from her noble family after giving birth to an illegitimate child. Sent away to repent for her actions, she has lived in the convent for seven years by the time the opera begins. Her life is dramatically altered when a visit from a royal family member brings unexpected changes.

Alexandra Loutsion, playing the title role of Suor Angelica, delivered a commanding performance both vocally and physically. Her soprano voice, with an impressive lower register, initially made her seem like a fabulous mezzo-soprano, but her powerful high notes during the arias were truly breathtaking.

Alice Chung, in the role of La Principessa, also impressed with her soprano voice. The scene between Chung and Loutsion was a highlight, featuring two powerhouse sopranos performing up close, creating a remarkable and intimate experience.

This production is a must-see, offering a fresh take on opera through its immersive format. With beautiful music, a talented cast, and a great orchestra, it’s an experience not to be missed.

For tickets and more information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments