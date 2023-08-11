Review: P!NK AT TARGET FIELD at Target Field

P!NK at Target Field in Minneapolis

Photo by Jared Fessler

P!NK's Summer Carnival Tour illuminated the atmosphere at Target Field on the enchanting evening of August 10, 2023, accompanied by a lineup of special guests including the legendary Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, the vibrant Grouplove, and the dynamic DJ Kid. The sprawling expanse of Target Field in Minneapolis served as the perfect backdrop for this musical spectacle.

The stage burst to life with the dynamic duo Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, whose performance paved the way for P!NK's grand entrance. Pat Benatar, radiating confidence, graced the stage adorned in a Twins jersey, a nod to the city's spirit, while Neil Giraldo's guitar and piano prowess complemented her presence. The crowd was immediately drawn in as they passionately belted out timeless rock anthems such as "We Belong," "Love is a Battlefield," and "Heartbreaker." The audience's fervor was palpable as they joined in, singing in unison with the performers, creating an electric connection that filled the night air.

The synergy between Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo was a testament to their musical legacy, captivating the audience with each chord struck and note sung. Pat's powerhouse vocals reverberated throughout the stadium, carrying the emotions embedded in her iconic hits. As the sun set on this enchanting evening, their performance cast a spell over the crowd, setting the stage for the much-anticipated arrival of P!NK herself.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo opening up for P!NK at Target Field

Photo by Jared Fessler

After the exhilarating performance by Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, the stage transformed into a playground of anticipation as P!NK took the spotlight. Her entrance was nothing short of awe-inspiring – emerging high above the stage from a set of colossal lips, she kickstarted the night with the infectious energy of "Get The Party Started." The spectacle unfolded as she skillfully acrobated her way down to the main stage, reminiscent of a mesmerizing Cirque du Soleil act. Witnessing her perform these intricate aerial feats while delivering a powerful vocal performance was a testament to her extraordinary strength and talent.

Throughout the evening, P!NK took the audience on a musical journey spanning four acts, adorned in a kaleidoscope of flashy, summery costumes that complemented the vibrant stage setup. Her setlist was a treasure trove of classics, including hits like "Just Like a Pill," "What About Us?," "Just Give Me a Reason," "F*cken Perfect," and "Please Don't Leave Me." Demonstrating her versatility, she also graced the piano and offered a soul-stirring rendition of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love," leaving the audience captivated.

P!NK's stage presence was further enriched by the prowess of her backup dancers, whose skillful choreography added another layer of dynamism to the show. The interplay of live performance and thoughtfully produced videos seamlessly transitioned between sets, engaging the audience in a multi-dimensional visual experience.

A heartwarming surprise awaited the audience when P!NK's daughter, Willow, took the stage to join her mother in a heartwarming duet of "Cover Me in Sunshine," showcasing the family's prodigious musical talents.

P!NK at Target Field

Photo by Jared Fessler

As the night drew to a close, P!NK's unforgettable performance left an indelible mark on Minneapolis, a city that had been graced by her electrifying presence. A resounding thank you extended not only to P!NK, but also to Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, DJ Kid, and Grouplove for their incredible contributions to this memorable evening. The audience's collective hope lingered in the air – the hope of welcoming these remarkable artists back to Minneapolis in the not-so-distant future.

For those yearning for more tour tickets and show details, the link below is your gateway to further information.