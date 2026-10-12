Review: OUTLAWS NEVER DIE TOUR at Armory Minneapolis
This concert was on October 10, 2026
Shaboozey brought his Outlaws Never Die Tour to The Armory in Minneapolis on October 10, with Kashus Culpepper opening the show.
Shaboozey has made a name for himself by mixing country with hip-hop and pop. His music has a different feel from traditional country, but it still draws on the storytelling and themes that have always been part of the genre.
Culpepper, a singer-songwriter from Alabama, opened the night with his mix of country, blues and soul. His gritty vocals and rootsy sound made him a good fit for a show that brought together artists who don't stick to just one genre.
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” helped turn Shaboozey into a household name, but his other songs are worth checking out, too. “Good News” has a more reflective feel, while “Drink Don't Need No Mix” leans into his country influences. Tracks like “Amen” and “Last of My Kind” show other sides of his music.
Part of Shaboozey's appeal is that he doesn't fit neatly into one category. He brings together different sounds without trying to make his music fit a particular label, and that has helped him reach listeners well beyond the country audience.
The Minneapolis stop was another chance for fans to catch an artist who's helping push country music in a different direction, with Culpepper setting the tone for the evening.
All photos courtesy of the Armory
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