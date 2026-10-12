 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Review: OUTLAWS NEVER DIE TOUR at Armory Minneapolis

This concert was on October 10, 2026

By:
Review: OUTLAWS NEVER DIE TOUR at Armory Minneapolis

Shaboozey brought his Outlaws Never Die Tour to The Armory in Minneapolis on October 10, with Kashus Culpepper opening the show.

Shaboozey has made a name for himself by mixing country with hip-hop and pop. His music has a different feel from traditional country, but it still draws on the storytelling and themes that have always been part of the genre.

Culpepper, a singer-songwriter from Alabama, opened the night with his mix of country, blues and soul. His gritty vocals and rootsy sound made him a good fit for a show that brought together artists who don't stick to just one genre.

Review: OUTLAWS NEVER DIE TOUR at Armory Minneapolis Image

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” helped turn Shaboozey into a household name, but his other songs are worth checking out, too. “Good News” has a more reflective feel, while “Drink Don't Need No Mix” leans into his country influences. Tracks like “Amen” and “Last of My Kind” show other sides of his music.

Part of Shaboozey's appeal is that he doesn't fit neatly into one category. He brings together different sounds without trying to make his music fit a particular label, and that has helped him reach listeners well beyond the country audience.

The Minneapolis stop was another chance for fans to catch an artist who's helping push country music in a different direction, with Culpepper setting the tone for the evening.

All photos courtesy of the Armory

More on Armory Minneapolis
Recent Articles
Review: COLORING BOOK 10TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Armory Minneapolis
Review: COLORING BOOK 10TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Armory Minneapolis
10/7/2026

Reader Reviews



BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS

The Madness of Lady Bright in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Madness of Lady Bright
The Phoenix Theater (10/16-10/25) PHOTOS
As You Like It in Minneapolis / St. Paul As You Like It
Open Book (10/15-10/18) VIDEOS
Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance
Collide Theatrical Dance Company (10/15-10/25) VIDEOS
Maybe Happy Ending in Minneapolis / St. Paul Maybe Happy Ending
Orpheum Theatre (11/17-11/22)
Indecent in Minneapolis / St. Paul Indecent
Ritz Theater (9/16-10/18)
The Little Bummer Boy in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Little Bummer Boy
Dudley Riggs Theatre (11/12-1/16)
Limón Dance Company in Minneapolis / St. Paul Limón Dance Company
Northrop (1/30-1/30)
Into the Burrow: A Peter Rabbit™ Tale in Minneapolis / St. Paul Into the Burrow: A Peter Rabbit™ Tale
Mixed Blood Theatre (10/01-10/18)
The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical
Pantages Theatre (12/14-12/15)
PIVOT with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway presented by beehiiv in Minneapolis / St. Paul PIVOT with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway presented by beehiiv
State Theatre (11/04-11/04)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You