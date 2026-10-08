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Video: Andrew May Takes On A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Guthrie Theater

Andrew May previously appeared in the Guthrie's A DOLL'S HOUSE and MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS.

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Andrew May introduces himself as the new Ebenezer Scrooge in a clip released by the Guthrie Theater, where he discusses taking on the role in the theater's long-running production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. In the video, May talks about stepping into a part with deep history at the Minneapolis theater and explains his interest in portraying a character audiences already know well.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is adapted by Lavina Jadhwani, based on the Charles Dickens novella, and follows the miser Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by spirits on Christmas Eve. The production marks the 51st time the Guthrie has staged the show, continuing a run that dates back more than five decades at the Minneapolis theater.

May is not new to the Guthrie stage. According to the theater, he previously appeared in its productions of A DOLL'S HOUSE and MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. The current mounting of A CHRISTMAS CAROL is directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, based on original direction by Joseph Haj, and is running at the Guthrie Theater.

BroadwayWorld's review of the production covered this year's staging of the holiday classic at the Guthrie.

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