Video: Andrew May Takes On A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Guthrie Theater
Andrew May previously appeared in the Guthrie's A DOLL'S HOUSE and MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS.
Andrew May introduces himself as the new Ebenezer Scrooge in a clip released by the Guthrie Theater, where he discusses taking on the role in the theater's long-running production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. In the video, May talks about stepping into a part with deep history at the Minneapolis theater and explains his interest in portraying a character audiences already know well.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL is adapted by Lavina Jadhwani, based on the Charles Dickens novella, and follows the miser Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by spirits on Christmas Eve. The production marks the 51st time the Guthrie has staged the show, continuing a run that dates back more than five decades at the Minneapolis theater.
May is not new to the Guthrie stage. According to the theater, he previously appeared in its productions of A DOLL'S HOUSE and MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. The current mounting of A CHRISTMAS CAROL is directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, based on original direction by Joseph Haj, and is running at the Guthrie Theater.
BroadwayWorld's review of the production covered this year's staging of the holiday classic at the Guthrie.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
The Madness of Lady Bright
The Phoenix Theater (10/16-10/25) PHOTOS
|
As You Like It
Open Book (10/15-10/18) VIDEOS
|
Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance
Collide Theatrical Dance Company (10/15-10/25) VIDEOS
|
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical
Stages Theatre Company (4/16-5/16)
|
Lucy Darling
Pantages (12/11-12/13)
|
Encore Gala With Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Northrop (3/20-3/20)
|
Songbook Series: Up, Up & Away
Hanifl Performing Arts Center (Lakeshore Players Theatre) (10/18-10/18)
|
Three Houses by Dave Malloy
Theatre Elision (10/22-11/07)
|
As You Like It
Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church (10/22-10/25)
|
The Taming
Yellow Tree Theatre (10/09-11/01)