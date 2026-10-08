Video: Andrew May Takes On A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Guthrie Theater

NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Andrew May introduces himself as the new Ebenezer Scrooge in a clip released by the Guthrie Theater, where he discusses taking on the role in the theater's long-running production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. In the video, May talks about stepping into a part with deep history at the Minneapolis theater and explains his interest in portraying a character audiences already know well.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is adapted by Lavina Jadhwani, based on the Charles Dickens novella, and follows the miser Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by spirits on Christmas Eve. The production marks the 51st time the Guthrie has staged the show, continuing a run that dates back more than five decades at the Minneapolis theater.

May is not new to the Guthrie stage. According to the theater, he previously appeared in its productions of A DOLL'S HOUSE and MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. The current mounting of A CHRISTMAS CAROL is directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, based on original direction by Joseph Haj, and is running at the Guthrie Theater.

BroadwayWorld's review of the production covered this year's staging of the holiday classic at the Guthrie.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 08 Hrs 43 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me