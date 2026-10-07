Review: COLORING BOOK 10TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR at Armory Minneapolis

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Chance the Rapper brought his Coloring Book 10th Anniversary Tour to the Armory in Minneapolis Tuesday night, giving fans a chance to hear songs from the 2016 mixtape live again.

The set included many of the songs fans came to hear, including “All We Got,” “Blessings,” “Summer Friends,” “Angels,” “No Problem,” “Smoke Break,” “Juke Jam,” “Sunday Candy” and “Finish Line / Drown.”

There were also plenty of songs outside of Coloring Book, including “Cocoa Butter Kisses,” “I Might Need Security,” “The Highs & The Lows” and “Same Drugs.” That kept the show from feeling like a straight play-through of the mixtape and gave Chance room to move through different parts of his catalog.

“Sunday Candy” was one of the songs that really connected with the crowd, while “No Problem” brought another big response. For a show built around an album that came out a decade ago, there was a lot of recognition from the audience throughout the night.

The anniversary tour is also a reminder of just how much Coloring Book has stayed with people. Songs that were released in 2016 still got plenty of reaction from the Minneapolis crowd, and hearing them performed live gave longtime fans a chance to revisit that period of Chance’s career.

For fans who have been listening to Chance since Coloring Book, the Minneapolis show was a solid trip back to one of the most recognizable points in his career, with enough other material mixed in to keep the night moving.

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