Review: JOURNEY FINAL FRONTIER TOUR at Grand Casino Arena

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Journey brought its Final Frontier Tour to Grand Casino Arena on Sunday night, giving a packed St. Paul crowd a chance to hear the songs that have made the band a staple of rock music for more than 50 years.

While the tour is being promoted as a farewell, this wasn't Journey's final show. The band has dates scheduled across the country through November, with the tour currently set to finish November 28 in San Francisco.

Founding member Neal Schon remains at the center of the band on guitar, joined by Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda, Deen Castronovo, Jason Derlatka and Todd Jensen.

The set covered several eras of Journey's career, including “Be Good to Yourself,” “Stone in Love,” “Ask the Lonely,” “Only the Young,” “Lights,” “Wheel in the Sky” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”

Pineda handled the vocals throughout the night, bringing his own energy to the material while taking on some of Journey's most demanding songs. Schon had plenty of room to shine on guitar, while Cain remained a key part of the band's sound.

The crowd came alive as the biggest hits arrived. “Faithfully” turned into a full-arena singalong, followed by “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’” and “Any Way You Want It.”

And then there was “Don't Stop Believin’.”

The opening notes were enough to get the entire arena involved. By the chorus, the audience was doing much of the singing, creating one of the night's biggest moments.

Journey still has several weeks of shows ahead on the Final Frontier Tour, but Sunday's performance gave St. Paul a chance to hear these songs live once again—and the audience clearly wasn't going to pass up the opportunity to sing along.

All photos by Jared Fessler

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