Review: DOJA CAT - TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR at Target Center

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Target Center was ready for Doja Cat on Sunday night.

The Minneapolis stop of her Tour Ma Vie World Tour brought a crowd that was there to dance, sing and see what Doja would come up with next. The show moved comfortably between pop, R&B, funk and hip-hop, with plenty of humor mixed into the performance.

Latto opened the evening, performing “Gimme Dat” and “Put It on Da Floor Again” during her set. She wasn't finished after the opening slot, though. She later joined Doja onstage for “Okayyy,” giving the crowd a surprise appearance from the Atlanta rapper.

Doja's entrance came with “Cards,” as she appeared on a tall riser backed by her band. From there, the set pulled from Vie and several of her earlier albums.

The newer material included “Gorgeous,” “Take Me Dancing,” “Make It Up,” “All Mine,” “Shutcho,” “Acts of Service” and “Jealous Type.” Familiar favorites such as “Woman,” “Need to Know,” “Streets,” “Ain’t Shit,” “Paint the Town Red,” “Juicy,” “Tia Tamera,” “Boss Bitch” and “Say So” filled out the rest of the night.

There wasn't a constant parade of costume changes. Doja stayed in a black satin outfit, while her dancers, band and the lighting supplied most of the movement. A little pyro during “Boss Bitch” and “Tia Tamera” gave those numbers some extra punch.

One of the more relaxed parts of the night came during “Agora Hills” and “Paint the Town Red,” when Doja made her way down the thrust stage. Being closer to the crowd changed the feel of those songs and allowed her to interact more directly with the people in the lower sections.

Then there was the whipped cream.

During “Silly! Fun!,” Doja brought a fan named Tony onto the stage and covered him in whipped cream. Before doing it, she made sure to let everyone know it was lactose-free. It was the kind of unexpected moment that fit naturally into a Doja Cat concert.

“Acts of Service” brought more playful interaction with her male dancers, while the live band gave much of the Vie material a fuller sound. The album's funk and R&B influences came through particularly well in the arena.

When “Say So” arrived, the crowd needed no prompting. The familiar opening was enough to get people singing along, and “Jealous Type” helped bring the night to a close.

There was a little bit of everything throughout the evening, but the show never felt like it was trying too hard to prove anything. Doja could let a song breathe, make the audience laugh, bring out a guest or turn up the production when the moment called for it.

That's what made the Minneapolis stop of the Tour Ma Vie World Tour such an entertaining night.

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