Review: LEGALLY BLONDE at Ashland Productions

If you enjoy the movie or even if you haven't seen it, you will enjoy this produciton of Legally Blonde, running through February 12.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Director: Sharayah Russell

Vocal Director: Aaron VanDanton

Choreographer: Maggie Koller

Assistant Choreographer: Cindy Novy

Stage Manager: Art Kaiser

Assistant Stage Manager: Skylar Fields

Costume Designer: Polly DeZurik

Set Designer: Adam Oster

Lighting Designer: Jacob Lee Hofer

Sound Designer: Born Into Royalty

Props Designer: Holly Forsberg

Deck Manager: Kevin Kurtz

I attended opening night of this production and it was a full house. The set was the pink sorority house that transitioned into Paulette's salon. All of the different scenes had smooth set transitions from Harvard, to Elle's dorm, to the courtroom. The costumes were bright, colorful, and of course stylish!

This show had a large cast which was nice because it made all of the numbers larger and many of the ensemble members played multiple roles with multiple costume changes. The ensemble was not only committing to their characters but you can tell that they were all up there having a fun time with this show.

Jessica Halverson (Elle) did a fabulous job with her portrayal as Elle and her chemistry with Austin Stole (Warner) and Jack Lambert (Emmett) both who were great at their roles and were wonderful. Barbara Young (Paulette) was fun as Paulette and received many laughs. Maddi Napolski (Viviene ) hit that high G# at the end of Legally Blonde Remix and Cindy Novy (Brooke) made it effortlessly through Whipped Into Shape.

Jessica Halverson as Elle Woods

The music and the script are great and if you enjoy the movie or even if you haven't seen it, you will enjoy this produciton of Legally Blonde!

