Review: JANET JACKSON TOGETHER AGAIN SUMMER TOUR 2024 at Xcel Energy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Janet Jackson brought her Together Again Summer Tour 2024 back to the Twin Cities at the Xcel Energy Center on June 18, 2024. Known as the queen of Pop and R&B music, Janet also has ties to Minnesota, having recorded songs in Minneapolis during her illustrious career spanning over 30 years. She has won multiple Grammys and earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Janet boasts numerous chart-topping songs, including feel-good ballads and dance hits.

Just over a year after her last performance at the Xcel Energy Center, Janet returned with Cornell Haynes Jr., known as Nelly, a singer and rapper who energized the crowd of over 10,000 with his hits such as "Dilemma" and "Hot in Herre." The audience danced and sang along enthusiastically. Janet then took the stage, which featured a circular elevated platform in the middle with a drop-down curtain. She opened with the song "Night," supported by four male backup dancers. Her singing and dancing were superb, with smooth vocals and excellent choreography.

Janet Jackson at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Photo by Solaiman Fazel

The concert consisted of four acts, lasting over an hour and a half, during which Janet made four fabulous outfit changes. She performed "Again" while sitting on the edge of the stage, encouraging the audience to sing along. At one point, she became emotional, thanking the audience for their support and expressing how much Minneapolis means to her. She also performed hits including "Nasty," "Escapade," "All for You," and more. A highlight was a video of her and Michael Jackson singing together during her last set, before ending with "Rhythm Nation." Her encores were "Someone to Call My Lover" and "Together Again."

Thank you, Janet, for an unforgettable night of music. We hope to have you back again!

For more ticket and Together Again tour information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments