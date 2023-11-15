Review: COMPANY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Britney Coleman as Bobbie in the North American Tour of COMPANY. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.

Recipient of five Tony Awards, including the prestigious Best Revival of a Musical, "Company" strikes with the force of a lightning bolt. Hailed as "brilliantly conceived and funny as hell" by Variety, this revelatory new production, guided by the visionary three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (known for her work on "War Horse," "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," and "Angels in America"), breathes fresh life into Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy. The result is a performance that is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful, and downright hilarious.

As Bobbie celebrates her 35th birthday, the pressing question on everyone's lips is, 'Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man, and isn't it time to settle down and start a family?' In her quest for answers, Bobbie unravels the complexities of being single, being married, and simply being alive in the tumultuous landscape of the 21st century.

"Company" showcases Sondheim’s award-winning songs, including the catchy "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," the iconic "The Ladies Who Lunch," the rhythmically intricate "Side by Side by Side," and the soul-stirring "Being Alive." Each note and lyric contributes to a musical experience that captures the essence of the human condition in all its glory and chaos.

Raise a glass to a production that skillfully navigates the nuances of modern relationships and existence. "Company" is not merely a musical; it's a symphony of laughter, introspection, and celebration—a testament to the enduring relevance of Sondheim and Furth's masterpiece.

Britney Coleman as Bobbie (center) and the North American Tour of COMPANY. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Experiencing the live rendition of the Stephen Sondheim classic, Company, for the first time was truly a delight. While I had always appreciated the music, delving into the storyline added a new layer of appreciation. As someone in my mid-30s, I found the narrative remarkably relatable, a sentiment I'm sure resonated with many in the audience. What stood out in this particular rendition was the innovative decision to swap gender roles. Witnessing well-known songs performed by the opposite gender, coupled with the characters themselves adopting these roles, offered a fresh and artistic perspective while remaining faithful to the original.

The set design was both sleek and modern, featuring three rotating shadow box-style scenes that seamlessly transitioned on and off the stage for different moments. The lighting and special effects, including a birthday cake and 35 balloons, enhanced the storytelling, creating a visually captivating experience. The costumes, vibrant and eye-catching, underwent dynamic changes to complement various ensemble scenes.

The storyline, unexpectedly comedic, added an extra layer of enjoyment to the production. The cast was nothing short of stellar, with Britney Coleman's portrayal of Bobbie standing out as truly superb. James Earl Jones II (Harry) and Kathryn Allison (Sarah) brought hilarity to their roles, while the comedic prowess of Matt Rodin (Jamie) and Ali Louis Bourzgui (Paul) was a highlight. The inclusion of an LGBTQIA+ relationship and the performance of "Not Getting Married Today" was a poignant and well-received aspect of the show, resonating positively with the audience. Overall, Company's live performance was a masterful blend of humor, relatability, and artistic innovation, leaving a lasting impression on all fortunate enough to attend.

Matt Rodin as Jamie and Ali Louis Bourzgui as Paul in the North American Tour of COMPANY. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.

Without hesitation, I highly recommend catching the production of Company at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis while it graces the stage. Rest assured, disappointment is not on the menu. This show is a universal treat, brimming with laughter, love, friendship, and a stellar soundtrack that resonates with everyone fortunate enough to witness it. Don't miss the chance to immerse yourself in this captivating blend of entertainment—it's an experience that promises to leave you thoroughly entertained and uplifted.

