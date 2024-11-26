Photos: I AM BETTY Returns To History Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I AM BETTY returns to History Theatre from November 23- December 29, 2024. Check out photos from the production.

I Am Betty features a book and additional Lyrics by Cristina Luzárraga, music and lyrics by Denise Prosek, and is directed by Maija García and choreographed by Renee Guittar.

Betty Crocker has helped shape America’s homes, kitchens, and recipes for over a century. Surprising to many, she was not a real person! As a radio and television personality, a letter-writing confidante, and a relatable icon, “Betty” has impacted multiple generations.

Sing along and bake with Betty as it examines the lives of women and society throughout the past 100 years.

Photo Credit: Rick Spaulding

