Photos: First Look At The Stars Of KINKY BOOTS At Duluth Playhouse

Duluth Playhouse will produce the first regional theatre production in Minnesota.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Following the 10-year anniversary of KINKY BOOTS sweeping Broadway audiences off their feet, Duluth Playhouse will produce the first regional theatre production in Minnesota. See first look photos of the leading cast below!

“Everyone at the Playhouse has been giddy with excitement from the moment we started working on Kinky Boots,” says Phillip Fazio, director of Kinky Boots and Producing Artistic Director of Duluth Playhouse. “This Tony Award®-winning musical, with an undeniably catchy score by Cindy Lauper, simultaneously celebrates individuality and the power of community. Our cast includes many local favorites, some terrific artists appearing on the NorShor stage for the first time, and a few phenomenal performers from the Twin Cities and beyond. This beautiful tale of empowerment and empathy is sure to leave audiences radiating with joy as they dance their way home.”

Based on a true story, Kinky Boots is an uplifting musical of friendship, passion, and recognition that underneath it all, we're not so different. Set in provincial Northampton, England, Charlie Price (played by newcomer Nathan Meyer) reluctantly inherits the family's struggling shoe factory, while Lola (Minneapolis favorite Mitchell Douglas) is a charismatic drag queen superstar with a wildly exciting idea on how to help the shoe factory recover. This unexpected duo learns they make quite the pair, embracing their differences to create a line together of fabulously unique stilettos that take the world by storm!

Sweeping the Tonys® in 2013, (13 nominations, 6 wins including Best Musical) Kinky Boots endeared audiences to the irresistibly heart-warming tale with a rock/funk Tony®-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein.

An unforgettable experience about being who you are and doing what you love, with nonstop glitter, glam, and a whole lot of sole!

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555, or visit duluthplayhouse.org.

Photo Credit: Stephen M. Cyr

Mitchell Douglas, Nathan Meyer, Hope Nordquist

Mitchell Douglas

Mitchell Douglas

Mitchell Douglas

Mitchell Douglas

Nathan Meyer

Hope Nordquist



