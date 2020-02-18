Advertisement

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA

Article Pixel Feb. 18, 2020  

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) will present the world premiere production of Spamtown, USA, running February 16, 2020 through April 5, 2020, written by Philip Dawkins and directed by Will Davis. The playwright met with and interviewed 25 people who were children in the city of Austin, Minnesota during the P-9 Strike against Hormel in the 1980s to gather their stories and perspectives. The play explores how pivotal events that occurred during the strike affected relationships inside and between three families. While five kids dream of space camp, tennis teams, and out-of-state college, they find their families and community suddenly divided by picket lines and opposing agendas. This is the story of having the strength to stand up for what you believe in, the challenge that comes in disagreeing with those you love, and the humor that helps keep friendships alive.

See photos from the production below!

"My wish is for our audiences to leave the theatre inspired to collaborate with their neighbors for the good of their communities," stated Spamtown, USA Director Will Davis.

Spamtown, USA runs February 16 through April 5, 2020 on the Cargill Stage and is recommended for everyone ages 9 and up. Ticket prices range from $15 through $71 (subject to change) with ACT Pass tickets for $5. For more information, visit us online at childrenstheatre.org or call the ticket office at 612.874.0400.

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Arden Michalec and Dean Holt

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Malia Berg, Autumn Ness, and Marcelo Mena

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Arden Michalec, Reed Sigmund and Dan Hopman

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Arden Michalec, Marcelo Mena, Isabella Spiess, Malia Berg, and Zachary Sullivan

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Reed Sigmund, Marcelo Mena and Maureen Sherman-Mendez

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Malia Berg, Arden Michalec, Zachary Sullivan, Isabella Spiess, and Marcelo Mena

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Sandra Struthers, Isabella Spiess, Zachary Sullivan, Dan Hopman, Marcelo Mena, Reed Sigmund, Maureen Sherman-Mendez

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Dan Hopman, Zachary Sullivan, Dean Holt, Sandra Struthers, Reed Sigmund

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Arden Michalec and Marcelo Mena

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Isabella Spiess and Marcelo Mena

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Sandra Struthers, Isabella Spiess, and Zachary Sullivan

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Isabella Spiess and Marcelo Mena

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Isabella Spiess and Marcelo Mena

Photo Flash: First Look at SPAMTOWN, USA
Isabella Spiess and Marcelo Mena, Zachary Sullivan, Malia Berg, and Arden Michalec



Zoey's Playlist on NBC


Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tickets For DISNEY ON ICE DARE TO DREAM Go On Sale 19 February
  • Birds Of Tokyo Announce Symphonic Concerts In Perth, Melbourne And Sydney
  • BroadwayWorld & IAMT Launch Online Theater Classes - Learn Acting, Singing & Dancing from the Experts
  • Check Out Exclusive New Designs In The Theatre Shop
    • Advertisement