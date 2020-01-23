Photo Flash: First Look at GREY ROCK at the Guthrie Theater

Grey Rock, written and directed by Palestinian artist Amir Nizar Zuabi, is currently travelling to four U.S. cities from through February 9, 2020. Commissioned by Remote Theater Project, Grey Rock marks the first time a U.S. theater company has commissioned a Palestinian artist to create an original work for American audiences.

Set in the present day and reflecting on the 1969 moon landing, Grey Rock tells the story of an ordinary Palestinian so enamored with the U.S. landing that he muses, "Shouldn't Palestine, the land of prophets, also have a presence on the moon?" Without money or technology, but with the help of his bemused West Bank neighbors, he sets out to build a space rocket in his shed. Through Grey Rock, Zuabi creates a humorous, fantastical exploration of the inalienable right to dream and how American culture has permeated and influenced Palestinian culture.

The U.S. tour of Grey Rock began in New York at The Public Theater's Under The Radar Festival, January 8-19. The production then travelled to the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, NY, January 23-26. Check out photos from the production below!

Next, it will go to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., January 30-February 1, before concluding its tour in Philadelphia at the Kimmel Center, February 6-9. Grey Rock premiered at New York's La MaMa Theater in January, 2019. It is performed in English by the original five-member cast from across Palestine, including internationally known actor Khalifa Natour.





