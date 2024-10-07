Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE is Coming to Guthrie Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Guthrie Theater will present Octopus Theatricals' All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain. Created and performed by Tony Award nominee Patrick Page and directed by Simon Godwin, All the Devils Are Here artfully explores infamous evildoers across the works of William Shakespeare. The show begins previews on Saturday, October 12 and will play through Sunday, November 17.

Single and group tickets are now on sale through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances) are also available on select dates.

All the Devils Are Here premiered Off-Broadway in October 2023 and quickly amassed critical acclaim. Artistic Director Joseph Haj said, “I'm delighted that the Guthrie is the first stop on the national tour of this brilliant solo show — especially as a theater committed to producing the works of Shakespeare.” Haj continued, “Shakespeare fans and novices alike will be captivated as Patrick Page guides them through each villain's story with virtuosity and ease. I can't wait for audiences to experience and be captivated by Page's mastery of the stage and Shakespeare's canon.”

All the Devils Are Here follows some of Shakespeare's greatest villains — Richard III, Lady Macbeth, Claudius and more — who have tormented audiences for centuries. After decades of embodying the likes of Hades, Scar and the Green Goblin, acclaimed actor Patrick Page continues to be drawn to the layered motivations and complex psyches of these infamous evildoers. In this chilling and compelling solo show, Page sheds the skin of one character as he jumps into the next while exploring how each villain is a window into the depths of the human heart. He concludes by prompting the audience with an even darker reflection: to confront and accept the trappings of evil inside us all.

