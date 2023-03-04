Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR Opens at Stages Theatre Company - Watch Performance Clips Here!

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR Opens at Stages Theatre Company - Watch Performance Clips Here!

Performances run from March 3 -19, 2023.

Mar. 04, 2023  

Stages Theatre Company (STC) has opened ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, JR. A journey of love and life, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, JR. tells the story of Ti Moune, a young girl with a big heart. A Calypso-flavored score weaves through this heart filled tale that tests the strength of love. A 60-minute, young-audience adaption of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical packed with catchy songs and non-stop dance.

Watch the teaser and clip of "Mama Will Provide" below!

KELLI FOSTER WARDER:

Kelli Foster Warder is a director and choreographer based in the Twin Cities and is the Associate Artistic Director and Director of Impact at Theater Latte Da. Kelli has been a teacher and arts administrator for over 25 years. Her work as a choreographer and director has been seen on stages in the Twin Cities and the country including Hennepin Theatre Trust, Children's Theatre Company, The Ordway, Artistry, The 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, Asolo Repertory Theatre in Florida, and the ZACH Theater in Texas. Kelli has produced and created productions internationally in La Paz, Bolivia and Panama City, Panama.

"I love this show! The music is rich, the story is universal and so right for students as they seek to discover who they are and what kind of life they want to live. The story also addresses the complexities of race and economic disparities while focusing on the heart of each of us. I have always wanted to do a show at Stages Theatre Company, and this is the perfect show at the perfect time."

- Kelli Foster Warder (Director)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, JR is recommended for everyone ages 7+. This makes it the perfect show for families, date night (with or without the kids), or groups such as schools, community centers, assisted living centers, college students, and more.

Stages Theatre Company is honored to say there is an extremely powerful and talented cast of young people on our stage to portray these complex and meaningful characters that tell a beautiful yet heartbreaking story.

Aniya Hollie of Maple Grove plays the lead character of Ti Moune.

"From the moment I found out STC was planning to do Once On This Island, JR., I knew that I wanted to be a part of it. I didn't care what role I received just as long as I was able to tell this beautiful story to audiences. Every time I listen to the soundtrack it somehow puts a smile on my face because of the colorfulness that shines through the story. Words can't describe how excited I am to be playing Ti Moune here at Stages Theatre Company. She exhibits such love, drive, and determination, something that we all can sit back and admire. I think everyone should come see this show because it reminds you how precious life is and how much can come out of it just by taking chances."

-Aniya Hollie (Ti Moune)

Performances run from March 3 -19, 2023. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adults $16, Child $14, Senior $14. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ is as follows: $8 per ticket for school performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at 952-979-1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.

Accessible performances are as follows. For more information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228572®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stagestheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/tickets/#accessibility or call 952-979-1111.

  • Pay What You Can (PWYC): Sun 3/3/2023 4:00PM

  • ASL Interpreted (ASL): Sat 3/11/2023 1:00PM

  • Audio Described (AD): Sat 3/11/2023 1:00PM

  • Sensory Friendly (SF): Sat 3/18/2023 10:00AM

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR is based on the book by Lynn Ahrens, Lyrics by Lynn Aherns, Music by Stephen Flaherty, Based on "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy

Stages Theatre Company's 2022-2023 Season of Possibility sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage productions, education programs and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families.  For more information visit www.stagestheatre.org




Saturdays Matinee Performance of TINA Is Canceled Due To Illness Photo
Saturday's Matinee Performance of TINA Is Canceled Due To Illness
Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that the Saturday matinee performance (Saturday, March 3, 2 p.m.) of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical has been canceled due to illness. Specific details on how to attend an alternate performance will be sent to affected ticket holders by email as soon.
Interview: Corey Ross of DISNEY ANIMATION IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse Artspace Photo
Interview: Corey Ross of DISNEY ANIMATION IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse Artspace
Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is an innovative celebration that takes you inside the greatest films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, from their very earliest, groundbreaking features to the beloved hit movies of today.
Celebrate St. Patricks Day This Year with  KICKIN IT IRISH at Chanhassen Dinner Theat Photo
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day This Year with  KICKIN' IT IRISH at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year with  'Kickin' It Irish!' Returning to the Main Stage by popular demand, 'Kickin' It Irish' has become a Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ holiday tradition. Don’t miss an evening of driving Irish tunes and percussive toe-tapping. Experience a fun Irish celebration for the entire family on Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ Main Stage on Monday, March 13 for one performance only!
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum Photo
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum
What did our critic think of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Orpheum? This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global queen of rock 'n' roll. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate St. Patrick's Day This Year with  KICKIN' IT IRISH at Chanhassen Dinner TheatresCelebrate St. Patrick's Day This Year with  KICKIN' IT IRISH at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
March 3, 2023

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year with  'Kickin' It Irish!' Returning to the Main Stage by popular demand, 'Kickin' It Irish' has become a Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ holiday tradition. Don’t miss an evening of driving Irish tunes and percussive toe-tapping. Experience a fun Irish celebration for the entire family on Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ Main Stage on Monday, March 13 for one performance only!
Pro Rata Presents BY THE BOG OF CATSPro Rata Presents BY THE BOG OF CATS
March 2, 2023

Theatre Pro Rata is producing By the Bog of Cats written by Marina Carr at The Crane Theater this March under the direction of Amber Bjork.
Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces Photographers For 2023-2024 Season Of 'It's The People' Public Art ProjectHennepin Theatre Trust Announces Photographers For 2023-2024 Season Of 'It's The People' Public Art Project
March 1, 2023

Hennepin Theatre Trust, in partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor, announced the eight fine art portrait photographers whose work will be featured in the 2023 season of It's the People, a major outdoor public art project inspired by the exceptional, everyday people who make up our community.
Duluth Playhouse To Host SINGIN' WITH THE STARS Fundraiser This WeekendDuluth Playhouse To Host SINGIN' WITH THE STARS Fundraiser This Weekend
February 28, 2023

This Friday, March 3, 2023, Duluth Playhouse invites the community for one unforgettable evening at the NorShor Theatre. Singing with the Stars is the ultimate Broadway performance competition and the Playhouse's first in person fundraising event since 2019.
Duluth Playhouse Underground Opens A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 On Stage At Zeitgeist!Duluth Playhouse Underground Opens A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 On Stage At Zeitgeist!
February 22, 2023

Duluth Playhouse presents the Twin Ports premiere of A Doll's House, Part 2 on Friday, February 23!
share