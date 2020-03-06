Northrop to Present Cameron Carpenter and the Minnesota Orchestra

One of the world's most dynamic and intriguing organists, Cameron Carpenter, will showcase his talents on Northrop's recently restored pipe organ Fri, Mar 27 and Sat, Mar 28, in a program with the Minnesota Orchestra and associate conductor Akiko Fujimoto. Carpenter has been called a "virtuoso composer and performer who plays everything from Bach to pop" (NPR) and most recently performed in Minneapolis with Minnesota Orchestra in Apr 2018. The Minnesota Orchestra inaugurated Northrop's restored pipe organ with two concerts in Oct 2018 featuring organist Paul Jacobs.

Cameron Carpenter, Minnesota Orchestra, and Akiko Fujimoto join forces for a thrilling program of works including Polina Nazaykinskaya's lush, colorful Winter Bells, the dynamic Symphonie concertante for Organ and Orchestra by Joseph Jongen and Prokofiev's widely popular Cinderella Suite.

Organist Cameron Carpenter has made a mark on recent music history through his individualistic and unique approach to music, performance, and the organ. The Juilliard-trained organist translates bold showmanship along with endless technique, sheer musicality and revolutionary interpretations. In 2014, he celebrated the creation of his own tailor-made digital organ, the International Touring Organ (ITO). Carpenter has released various notable recordings including Rachmaninoff & Poulenc and All You Need is Bach, which topped the Billboard Classical charts at #1 on USA and European charts upon its release. In 2009, Carpenter became the first organist to ever be nominated for a Grammy Award for his solo album Revolutionary. He has transcribed more than 100 works for organ.

Minnesota Orchestra ranks among America's top symphonic ensembles. Now in its second century and led by Music Director Osmo Vänskä, the orchestra has a distinguished history of acclaimed performances in its home state and around the world; award-winning recordings, radio broadcasts and educational engagement programs.

Akiko Fujimoto became associate conductor for Minnesota Orchestra in 2018 where she conducts Young People's Concerts, Symphonic Adventures for High Schools, special events and outdoor community concerts. Additionally she participates in engagement activities, school visits and collaborations with other Minnesota arts and cultural institutions. This performance serves as her subscription series debut.

Special offers: Tickets are 50% off for children 17 and younger when purchased with at least one adult ticket. Two $30 tickets plus drink tickets are available for patrons aged 30 and younger with proper ID.



