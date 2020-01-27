Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company Continues 25th Anniversary Season With SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company presents the area premiere of Significant Other by Joshua Harmon February 15-March 8, 2020. This contemporary comedy tells the story of Jordan, a young Jewish gay man. Life is a whirlwind of fun with his cohort of best girl friends at his side, but as singles nights slowly turn into bachelorette parties, Jordan finds himself yearning for his own significant other. Jordan's grandmother, Helene, is also at a personal crossroads, navigating her life journey now nearing closure. Their tender relationship provides each with solace and support, but it's Jordan who must figure out his next steps.

Hayley Finn directs this poignant play, returning to MJTC after previously directing Handle with Care, Compulsion or the House Behind, Rose, The Last Word..., The Gospel According to Jerry, and Bad Jews. In talking about Harmon's writing, Hayley says, "Josh has an incredible ability to write characters that are familiar and funny, have smart wit and are very engaging."

Bradley Hildebrandt returns to MJTC in the role of Jordan, previously appearing in The Chanukah Guest. He's joined by fellow University of Minnesota/Guthrie B.F.A graduates Olivia Wilusz and Chloe Armao, both appearing on the MJTC stage for the first time, along with Audrey Park, Tony Larkin, and Paul LeNave, also making their debut at MJTC. The cast is rounded out by Nancy Marvy in the role of Helene, previously seen at MJTC in We are the Levinsons and Shul.

To order, visit mnjewishtheatre.org or call the box office at (651) 647-4315.





