Minneapolis Musical Theatre Announces Cast, Tickets For Twin Cities Premiere Of LIZZIE

Minneapolis Musical Theatre (MMT) is closing out their season with the Twin Cities premiere of the revolutionary rock musical LIZZIE at the TEK BOX in Minneapolis March 27-April 19, 2020 - and has announced the cast and the availability of tickets, now on sale.

The cast of LIZZIE includes:

Maggie Mae Sulentic, previously seen in MMT's "High Fidelity" and "Be

More Chill" - playing LIZZIE BORDEN

Tara Borman, previously seen in MMT's "Big River" - playing EMMA BORDEN

Lydia Wagner, making her MMT debut - playing Bridget Sullivan

Hannah Bakke, making her MMT debut - playing Alice Russell

With Understudies:

Jordyn KarlyAna Catanach, previously seen in MMT's "Be More Chill"

Annika Isbell, making her MMT debut

LIZZIE by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt has been thrilling audiences and critics with its Victorian-Punk Rock retelling of the story of Lizzie Borden. On a sweltering summer

morning in 1892, in a small New England city, a prominent businessman and his wife were brutally axed to death in their home. Their daughter Lizzie Borden was the prime suspect. Lizzie's trial was a

coast-to-coast media sensation, and her story has become an American legend. LIZZIE is a new American musical based on equal parts history and mythology set to a blistering rock score - with a sound owing more to Bikini Kill, the Runaways, and Heart than to Sondheim and Andrew

Lloyd Webber. The production features four women fronting a six-piece rock band. MMT's production is Directed by Amy Rummenie with Music Direction by Umar Malik and Choreography by Abbi Fern.

LIZZIE will perform in the TEK BOX on the 2nd Floor of the Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave. in Downtown Minneapolis.

Individual tickets are now on sale at www.aboutmmt.org.

Prices are:

$36 Adults

$28 Students and Seniors 65+

Minneapolis Musical Theatre is dedicated to providing community access to high quality yet affordable works of musical theatre never before, or very rarely, seen by Twin Cities audiences. MMT was founded in 1992 as a touring company and produced its first full season in Minneapolis in 2000-2001. Since its founding the company has staged more than 60 musicals - 40 of which have been area premieres. For additional information about MMT, visit www.aboutmmt.org





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You