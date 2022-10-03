Minneapolis Musical Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season

Minneapolis Musical Theatre has announced its first full season since before the COVID-19 pandemic, featuring three contemporary musicals that all put imaginative spins on classic tales. The season includes a special holiday production and two area premieres. Season subscriptions are now on sale for a limited time at a discounted price of $80.

The season kicks off in December with "Striking 12," a holiday musical inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Match Girl." "Striking 12" tells the story of a grumpy, overworked New Yorker who resolves to spend New Year's Eve alone in his apartment when an unexpected visitor brings some much-needed cheer. Written by Brendan Milburn, Rachel Sheinkin, and Valerie Vigoda of the band GrooveLily, the story springs to life through a wide-ranging score that combines pop, rock, jazz, showtunes, and more. "Striking 12" is co-directed by Kari Steinbach and MMT Artistic Director Joe Hendren, with Music Direction by Jean Orbison Van Heel. It performs December 2-18, 2022 at the Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St #177 in St Paul.

The season continues with the area premiere of "Analog and Vinyl" by Michael Berresse & Paul Gordon. "Analog and Vinyl," by Michael Berresse & Paul Gordon, tackles the timeless legend of "Faust" by swapping out the German necromancers and tagging in the hipsters, with a dash of rom-com. When a down-on-his-luck record shop owner is in danger of losing his family's store, a mysterious stranger comes with an offer - and it's not for vintage vinyl. With its refreshing and funny take on the brokenhearted, this eccentric romantic comedy sneaks in some serious metaphysical and philosophical quandaries amongst its toe-tapping tunes: the modern score has been infused with the influences of Elvis Costello, Stephen Sondheim, The Beatles, and Brian Wilson. "Analog and Vinyl" will be directed by Vanessa Brooke Agnes and will perform February 24-March 12, 2023 at the Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.

Continuing at the Phoenix Theater to close out the season, MMT presents "Othello: The Remix," April 21-May 7, 2023. Written by the Q Brothers (GQ and JQ) and developed with Rick Boynton, "Othello: The Remix" is a hip hop reimagining of the Moor of Venice. The story is spun out and lyrically rewritten over original beats in this high-energy (and surprisingly funny) spin on Shakespeare's play, proving that the Bard himself was the original master of rhythm and rhyme. "Othello: The Remix" will be directed by Denzel Belin.

"This past spring, we saw an amazing response to our unique production of 'Hands on a Hardbody,' which was our first full-scale musical since before COVID hit," says MMT Artistic Director Joe Hendren. "We knew we wanted to follow that up with something special and this new season hits that mark. It's funny and touching and wonderfully eclectic."

Season subscriptions are now on sale at www.aboutmmt.org. For a limited time, a season subscription is only $80 - a savings of more than 25% from regularly priced Premium Seat tickets when purchased individually. Season subscribers also avoid ticket fees and are able to exchange their tickets to alternate dates at no cost. Individual tickets will go on sale soon.

Minneapolis Musical Theatre is dedicated to providing community access to high quality yet affordable works of musical theatre never before, or very rarely, seen by Twin Cities audiences. MMT was founded in 1992 as a touring company and produced its first full season in Minneapolis in 2000-2001. Since that time the company has staged more than 60 musicals - more than 40 of which have been area premieres. For additional information about MMT, visit www.aboutmmt.org.