Live Outdoor Performance of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS to be Presented by Ballet Co.Laboratory

As the hazy veil of Minnesota winter lifts, local company Ballet Co.Laboratory is set to bloom amidst the landscape in an outdoor presentation of the ballet An American in Paris from June 5-6, 2021. This alfresco engagement at Como Lakeside Pavilion in St. Paul is the first glimpse at a much anticipated return to live performance, with audiences and performers masked, and seats distanced in a reduced capacity.

The ballet An American in Paris was born of Colorado-based choreographer Peter Davison's affection for the excitement and grandeur of the 1951 Gene Kelly movie musical of the same name. Brimming with references to the iconic dance moves of the era, An American in Paris is a timeless story of self-discovery and passion, with plenty of comedic moments along the way.

While Ballet Co.Laboratory celebrates its first opportunity to share a live, in-person production in 17 months, the company still had to navigate a distanced rehearsal process with a choreographer that could not work in-studio with the dancers due to COVID precautions. As a result, Peter Davison joined rehearsal remotely via Zoom from his home in Colorado to give feedback and track the progress of the ballet.

Despite the restrictions, Ballet Co.Laboratory dancers are thrilled to sway to George Gershwin's toe-tapping score with patrons who can react in real-time. "The direct feedback of applause and smiles from the audience is so dearly missed by performers everywhere," Company Artist Brittany Pate says, "I'm looking forward to little ones dancing in the aisles and friends and family enjoying live entertainment for the first time in over a year." An American in Paris will also be the first time since 2019 that the students of the School of Ballet Co.Laboratory will take the stage alongside Company dancers for a live, in-person performance.

Beyond the thrill of live dance, audiences at An American in Paris will have the opportunity to treat their senses to art in many forms. Live music by frequent Ballet Co.Laboratory collaborators, Emilia Mettenbrink of TinyBalcony Concerts and Ballet Co.Laboratory accompanist Franco Holder will transport guests to the City of Lights with pre-show music. In addition, Ballet Co.Laboratory is currently promoting a local art contest where five paintings will be selected to be featured in the production (see details below). Those pieces of art not selected to be danced with on stage will be displayed at the Pavilion in Ballet Co.Laboratory's "Montmartre Gallery."

Like the budding trees, Minnesota arts organizations are blooming again, and Ballet Co.Laboratory is delighted to be the catalyst for safe and fulfilling stage performances for their professional dancers and students, as well as audiences who will once again feel the energy and spontaneity of live performance.

DETAILS:

Performances

Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Location

Como Lakeside Pavilion*

1360 Lexington Pkwy N / Saint Paul, MN 55103

*All patrons, performers, and staff will be asked to wear a mask while attending the performance.

Tickets

Tickets are $35 for Adults and $25 for Students/Seniors. All seats are general admission.

Tickets are available for purchase online at balletcolaboratory.org/season or by contacting Ballet Co.Laboratory at 651.313.5967.

Information on Ballet Co.Laboratory's Art Contest Surrounding An American in Paris

Ballet Co.Laboratory is looking for works of art to be used on stage in their upcoming ballet, An American in Paris. Five paintings will be chosen to be used during a dance number in the production. All other submissions will be featured as part of an artist gallery featured throughout the show run at Como Lakeside Pavilion on June 5 - 6. Artists interested in entering the contest should bring their 16" x 20" vertical canvas creation to the Ballet Co.Laboratory studios (276 E Lafayette Frontage Rd, Saint Paul, MN 55107) by Friday, May 28. All pieces of art will be returned after the production.