LOYCE HOULTON'S NUTCRACKER FANTASY Returns to Minnesota Dance Theatre

Loyce Houlton's Nutcracker Fantasy, Minnesota Dance Theatre's (MDT) cherished holiday tradition, returns to the State Theatre with Loyce Houlton's imaginative choreography, Tchaikovsky's iconic score and the dazzling dancers of the MDT company and school. The MDT production will be on stage for six performances only from December 16-23.

Featuring the 44-piece Nutcracker Orchestra conducted by Philip Brunelle, this spectacular two-act ballet follows Godfather Drosselmayer as he visits the Silberhaus family's Christmas party and conjures a magical, transformative dream fantasy for young Marie.

Solana Temple Nelson, in her seventh year as an MDT company member, will debut as the Sugarplum Fairy opposite McGee Maddox (An American in Paris, National Ballet of Canada) as the Cavalier. Dario Mejia (Curio Dance, MDT) and MDT advanced student Lily Scott will reprise their roles as Godfather Drosselmayer and Marie, and Reed Tankersley (Twyla Tharp Dance, Cirque du Soleil) will debut in the role of The Nutcracker Prince.

Nutcracker fans can enhance the magic of Loyce Houlton's Nutcracker Fantasy on Friday, Dec. 23 with an elegant holiday party at the Minneapolis Club prior to the 3 p.m. matinee that day. The Festivi-Tea - from 12:30-2 p.m. - includes tea, savories and sweets plus a special meet-and-greet with Nutcracker Fantasy characters.

The State Theatre is located at 805 Hennepin Ave. in downtown Minneapolis. Ticket prices range from $19-$129 and are on sale now at the State Theatre Box Office, online at Ticketmaster or by calling 800-982-2787.

Tickets for the December 23 Festivi-Tea at the Minneapolis Club ($50-$60) are available through MDT only at mndance.org/nutcracker-festivi-tea. Tickets to the State Theatre Nutcracker Fantasy performance are not included and must be purchased separately.

Performances Friday, Dec. 16 @ 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 @ 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 @ 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 @ 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 @ 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 @ 3 p.m.

Nutcracker Festivi-Tea Friday, Dec. 23 @ 12:30 p.m.