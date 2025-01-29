LEGALLY BLONDE Added to the Ordway's 2025 Summer Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has added Legally Blonde The Musical to its 24-25 season. The high-energy musical, based on the 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, will run June 10-15 on the Music Theater stage.

“We are excited to bring this new production of Legally Blonde to our audiences,” said Ordway President and CEO Chris Harrington. “Full of memorable songs and nostalgic moments from the film, it is the perfect summertime musical to cap off our 24-25 season.”

Legally Blonde replaces the musical Mystic Pizza, previously announced to come to the Ordway in June. Mystic Pizza producers have moved the tour to a later date.

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams at Harvard Law. With the support of some new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Tickets are on sale at Ordway.org. To purchase tickets for groups of 10 or more, call 651-282-3111 or email groups@ordway.org.

