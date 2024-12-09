Interview: Sarah Fornace of LEONARDO! A WONDERFUL SHOW ABOUT A TERRIBLE MONSTER at Children's Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo courtesy of Sarah Fornace

Leonardo! A wonderful show about a terrible monster will be playing at the Childrens Theater Company January 8, 2025 to March 9, 2025. We chat with director Sarah Fornace about this production.

What do you enjoy most about directing this piece?

I love the books by Mo Willems. I also love working with the insanely talented cast. Fun fact: Lily, our musician/narrator, is an expert improviser. During every show, she gets suggestions from the audience and improvises original answers for Sam and Kerry (and the actors Karly and Leah lip sync along with her live)!

What is your favorite moment in the show?

I have so many! But I have to say my absolute favorite moment is the song that takes place in the library. I love libraries already, and the song is a jam.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope that kids take away the desire to make their own show! We show the “behind the scenes” and the making of the live animation and puppetry in full view of the audience. I hope that they take away the sense that they can tell their own fantastical stories with just some paper and tape and sticks. I also hope that they take away the idea that they need to think of not just themselves but of other people and what they might need. We definitely need more empathy in the world, and I hope that the story in this show helps inspire people to reach out to each other!

What are your favorite local spots?

Minneapolis is such a great puppetry town. When I am in town, I always try to catch a show at Open Eye Theater or Heart of the Beast!

Thank you Sarah for your time! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments