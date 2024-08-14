Interview: Emily Kristen Morris of CONCERT AND MUSICAL THEATRE MASTERCLASS at The Journey On Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo courtesy of Emily Kristen Morris

Join us for an exclusive debut solo concert featuring Emily Kristen Morris! Following the concert, Emily will host a Musical Theatre Masterclass focused on Broadway-style singing and acting through song.

This exciting event is presented by The Journey On the Stage, and is sponsored by Ashland Productions in Maplewood, Minnesota, and will take place on August 14, 2024.

We chat with Emily to discuss her musical theater journey and what to expect from this special event!

What is your top favorite musical?

Favorite musical: oh my gosh, I have so many! A few that come to mind: Next to Normal, Company, Waitress, West Side Story, Last 5 Years, Avenue Q, Stereophonic (it’s a play, but a play with music that recently blew me away!), Wild Party, She Loves Me, Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening, and my guilty pleasure: Mamma Mia!

What is one of your favorite songs you're performing in your concert?

Favorite song in the concert: I’m singing so many favorites at this concert! Many songs that have been in my rep for years, as well as a few new ones. I’m most excited about singing a brand-new song called “When It Falls”, which is from a musical my husband Karl Amundson (Minnesota native!) wrote. The album is dropping later this year!

What are you looking forward to with the masterclass you're teaching?

In the masterclass we will be breaking down common vocal misconceptions, and hopefully setting people up with a clear understanding of their own voices and how they work! I’m all about making vocal pedagogy accessible, as I do every day on my social media. As a voice teacher, I am dedicated to helping every singer I work with discover their own unique voice through a foundation of healthy vocal technique, so that they can sing with freedom and authenticity across all styles and genres of music! :)

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite spots here or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

Minnesota is my favorite! My husband is originally from Minnesota, and over the last ten years we have spent lots of time here. For almost a year during the pandemic, we lived in a cabin in the north woods! It was a great place to shelter. As a born and raised Californian, I had no idea about the treasures of Minnesota. Now, I’m it’s biggest fan! Plus, I adore that the twin cities has such a thriving musical theatre scene! It’s a big dream of mine to get to come out here and do a show sometime.

Thank you, Emily, for your time! We look forward to having you here!

For more tickets, concert, and masterclass information, please click the ticket link button below.

