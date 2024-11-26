Interview: Daxton Bloomquist of FINDING MR. CHRISTMAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo courtesy of Daxton Bloomquist

Daxton Bloomquist was recently featured in Finding Mr. Christmas on the Hallmark Channel. He also performed in the Broadway and National Tour productions of The Book of Mormon. In addition to his acting career, Daxton is passionate about traveling and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community in the media.

We chat with Daxton about his experience in Finding Mr. Christmas, his thoughts on the holidays, his experience in theater, and his visit to Minnesota.

What do you enjoy most about the holiday season?

It might be cliché, but spending time with my family. Most of my family is in the Midwest and I don’t get to see them often, so I just love hanging out with my siblings, my parents, and my incredible niece and nephews.

Do you have any holiday traditions?

Nothing out of the normal, but my sister does make us all dress up in matching pajamas, and it always puts a smile on our faces.

What is your favorite holiday dish?

Besides any cookies… my mom’s chicken noodle soup is my favorite. My brother-in-law and I make breakfast every Christmas morning, which is very tasty, if I do say so myself.

What is your favorite holiday song?

I am a sucker for “Oh Holy Night”… and basically anything Kelly Clarkson covers.

What is your favorite holiday movie?

“National Lampoons Christmas Vacation.”

What is one of your favorite holiday memories?

“Hotel Christmas”: My family used to all gather in a big convention-style hotel, and all the cousins would run around all weekend putting on shows, swimming, and playing hide-and-seek. Some of the best memories!

Photo courtesy of Daxton Bloomquist

What was your favorite memory from being on Finding Mr. Christmas?

Meeting all of the guys! I really mean that, the connection we made was really special.

What were your takeaways from your time and experience on Finding Mr. Christmas?

Sadly, my time was cut short on the show. But I took away more confidence and self-love. I really found the joy of being me and learning that being my weird, kooky self was what was bringing me my most success. It’s boring to try and fit in, and so much more fun being vulnerable and yourself.

What is your favorite musical?

The Book of Mormon… duh! :)

Do you have a favorite musical song?

I currently cannot get “My Days” out of my head from The Notebook. But typically, I love a well-sung power ballad!

Do you have a dream role?

I want to create a role! That would be my dream role— a quirky leading male, who has to be himself to find who he really is! Who wants to write it for me?

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any places you would hope to check out if you visit?

I toured through Minneapolis! I actually got in a car accident when I was there! :) But I really enjoyed the city! I think Minnesotans are nice and so kind-hearted.

Thank you Daxton for your time! We hope you'll visit Minnesota soon!

You can catch Finding Mr. Christmas currently streaming on Hallmark +.

