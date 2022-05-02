INTO THE WOODS, KINKY BOOTS & More Announced for Duluth Playhouse 2022-2023 Season
The 2022-23 Season, which is scheduled to run from September 2022 to August 2023, will feature a wide range of entertainment.
The Duluth Playhouse has announced their new roster of incredible entertainment for the 2022-23 season. After grappling with disruptions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, The Playhouse is offering top notch shows presented in the HART District.
Duluth Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio notes "We are excited to share this fantastic line up of hit Broadway musicals, heart wrenching dramas, and hysterical comedies. An eclectic mix of contemporary works and longtime favorites provides something for everyone. We look forward to bringing these extraordinary stories to life in the Hart District."
The 2022-23 Season, which is scheduled to run from September 2022 to August 2023, will feature a wide range of entertainment with a focus on inspirational, critically acclaimed programming.
MAINSTAGE
ONCE
Music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová
Book by Enda Walsh
Based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney
September 16 - October 2, 2022
LITTLE WOMEN
Book by Allan Knee
Music by Jason Howland
Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein
Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott
Running December 2 - 18, 2022
THE GLASS MENAGERIE
February 3 - 12, 2023
INTO THE WOODS
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by James Lapine
March 17 - April 2, 2023
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens
May 26 - June 4, 2023
KINKY BOOTS
Music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper
Book by Harvey Fierstein
Based on the motion picture, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth
July 14 - 30, 2023
UNDERGROUND
THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
Last of the shows to run in Depot Underground, all 2023 Underground shows play at Zeitgeist.
October 27 - 30, 2022
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
By Lucas Hnath
February 23 - March 5, 2023
Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY
April 13 - 23, 2023
WHAT SHE SAID: NEW PLAY FESTIVAL
May 11 - 13, 2023
FAMILY THEATRE
At the NorShor Theatre
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
October 21 - 23, 2022
Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg
Book by Kyle Jarrow
TUCK EVERLASTING TYA
Book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle
Music by Chris Miller
Lyrics by Nathan Tysen
Based on the novel Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt
April 28 - April 30, 2023
DISNEY'S NEWSIES JR
Book by Harvey Fierstein
Music by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Jack Feldman
June 23 - 25, 2023
THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice
Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa
August 11 - 13, 2023
Current Season Membership renewals are now available. Want to become a member? New Season Memberships go on sale June 1, 2022.
The rest of Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 season will feature The Diary of Anne Frank, Footloose, and Clue. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org. To book seats for the remaining 21-22 shows, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Socially distanced seating is available in the balcony.