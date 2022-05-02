INTO THE WOODS, KINKY BOOTS & More Announced for Duluth Playhouse 2022-2023 Season

The Duluth Playhouse has announced their new roster of incredible entertainment for the 2022-23 season. After grappling with disruptions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, The Playhouse is offering top notch shows presented in the HART District.

Duluth Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio notes "We are excited to share this fantastic line up of hit Broadway musicals, heart wrenching dramas, and hysterical comedies. An eclectic mix of contemporary works and longtime favorites provides something for everyone. We look forward to bringing these extraordinary stories to life in the Hart District."

The 2022-23 Season, which is scheduled to run from September 2022 to August 2023, will feature a wide range of entertainment with a focus on inspirational, critically acclaimed programming.

MAINSTAGE

ONCE

Music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová

Book by Enda Walsh

Based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney

September 16 - October 2, 2022

LITTLE WOMEN

Book by Allan Knee

Music by Jason Howland

Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott

Running December 2 - 18, 2022

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

By Tennessee Williams

February 3 - 12, 2023

INTO THE WOODS

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

March 17 - April 2, 2023

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens

May 26 - June 4, 2023

KINKY BOOTS

Music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the motion picture, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth

July 14 - 30, 2023

UNDERGROUND

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Last of the shows to run in Depot Underground, all 2023 Underground shows play at Zeitgeist.

October 27 - 30, 2022

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

By Lucas Hnath

February 23 - March 5, 2023

Mr. Burns, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY

By Anne Washburn

April 13 - 23, 2023

WHAT SHE SAID: NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

May 11 - 13, 2023

FAMILY THEATRE

At the NorShor Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

October 21 - 23, 2022

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg

Book by Kyle Jarrow

TUCK EVERLASTING TYA

Book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle

Music by Chris Miller

Lyrics by Nathan Tysen

Based on the novel Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt

April 28 - April 30, 2023

DISNEY'S NEWSIES JR

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

June 23 - 25, 2023

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice

Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

August 11 - 13, 2023

Current Season Membership renewals are now available. Want to become a member? New Season Memberships go on sale June 1, 2022.

The rest of Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 season will feature The Diary of Anne Frank, Footloose, and Clue. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org. To book seats for the remaining 21-22 shows, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Socially distanced seating is available in the balcony.