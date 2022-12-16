Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
History Theatre Announces New Artistic Director

Thompson seeks to build on History Theatre's important legacy of creating new and existing work.

Dec. 16, 2022  
History Theatre Announces New Artistic Director

Richard D. Thompson has been appointed as the next Artistic Director at History Theatre to begin in early January.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce that Richard D. Thompson has been selected to lead History Theatre as the next Artistic Director," said Board President John Sebastian.

"Richard is a visionary theatre professional, an advocate for inclusivity in the arts, and a respected member of the Minnesota theatre community. He brings a depth of experience to this critical role for our theatre and the Board was most impressed with his passion for our mission and vision for our theatre's future. I look forward to History Theatre's growth under his artistic leadership."

Thompson has more than 30 years of experience as a director, administrator, choreographer, dramaturg, educator, and performer and is no stranger to History Theatre. He has directed various productions including The Meeting (1991-92), The Brotherhood (1995-96), Summer in the Shadows (2001-02), Joe (2003-04), Nellie (2012-13), and most recently Not in our Neighborhood! (2021-22). In addition, he has been on staff as the Producing and Directing Associate for the past year.

"In the time I've been associated with History Theatre, I've truly come to treasure the amazing work and the spectacular community of theatre professionals who have built and sustained It. I look forward to working in my new role with the talented staff and artists who have worked with History Theatre in the past, as well as engaging new and emerging artists from the theatre community," said Thompson.

Thompson seeks to build on History Theatre's important legacy of creating new and existing work while exploring the history of Minnesota, the Midwest, and the diverse American experience. He will continue telling well-known and untold stories while amplifying unheard voices and welcoming everyone to the audience.


