Hennepin Theatre Trust Teams Up With PNC Bank And YMCA For Wicked-Inspired “For Good Project”

Hennepin Theatre Trust, PNC Bank, Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) and YMCA are teaming up in the spirit of WICKED to do "good" for students in need across Minnesota when the Broadway sensation returns to Minneapolis to kick off the 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season July 27 to Aug. 28, 2022 at the historic Orpheum Theatre.

The initiative, titled the "For Good Project," brings together hundreds of YMCA youth campers this summer from across the Twin Cities metro area to stuff over 1,000 backpacks with school supplies for students in need of support, teaching lessons of goodness and friendship along the way. On Thursday, July 28, more than 500 YMCA campers will arrive at the historic Orpheum Theatre to attend the matinee performance of WICKED.

"At Hennepin Theatre Trust, we know that together, we're unlimited," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "We were proud to bring together our partners under the central themes of WICKED-friendship, inclusion and doing good deeds-to give back to our community and bring these young campers to the theatre to experience the magic of doing good."

"PNC's support of the 'For Good Project' reflects our Main Street values and commitment to the communities where we live and work," said Kate Kelly, PNC regional president for Minnesota. "Our continued collaboration with the Kids in Need Foundation and Hennepin Theatre Trust expands access to the performing arts and helps ensure that every child can put their best foot forward on the first day of school."

"Kids in Need Foundation is committed to the timeless principle of WICKED that everyone deserves the chance to fly," said Paul Wilson, VP of Development. "We are grateful to our long-time partner, PNC Bank, for their leadership in this initiative as these 1,000 backpacks, thoughtfully packed by YMCA youth campers, will be distributed across the state so that every student is prepared for success this upcoming school year."

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner, Joe Mantello, with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

To honor the centennial, Hennepin Theatre Trust is kicking off a yearlong celebration for the Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres, along with The Hennepin event center and 824 Hennepin, home to the Brave New Workshop comedy theatre. This year-long centennial celebration honors the history of the Hennepin Theatre District and looks ahead to what the future holds for the arts, the Trust and downtown neighbors. HennepinTheatreTrust.org/centennial.

Bank of America Environmental, Social and Governance At Bank of America, our focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors is critical to fulfilling our purpose of helping make people's financial lives better. Our commitment to growing our business responsibly is embedded in every aspect of our company. It is demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our customers, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocate groups, such as community and environmental organizations, in order to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at www.bankofamerica.com/about, and connect with us on Twitter at @BofA_News.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Led by 14-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton. Current and past productions include Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to a quality education. KINF partners with teachers in underserved schools to ensure students are prepared to learn in the classroom, providing essential school supplies and other badly needed resources. Through its programs and National Network of Resource Centers, comprised of more than 40 mission-driven organizations across the U.S., KINF in 2021 supported over 7.8 million students and 316,900 teachers in 13,808 under-resourced schools. More than $162 million in free supplies and classroom resources was distributed nationwide at no cost to schools or teachers. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @KidsInNeed.