Hennepin Arts Will Welcome Ann Miller and Tom Perron in Leadership Roles

Hennepin Arts has just announced the addition of two new senior positions to its leadership team, Ann Miller as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Tom Perron as the Senior Vice President of Individual & Institutional Giving. These newly created roles are designed to strengthen Hennepin Arts’ fundraising and partnership strategies, enhancing its commitment to the cultural vitality of Minneapolis.

As the Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Miller will lead a team design and execute best in class brand partnerships, nurture and develop key relationships with like-minded organizations, and collaborate on high-impact fundraising events and campaigns. Her extensive experience as the Corporate Partnerships Manager for the Minnesota Twins Baseball Club, combined with over two decades in the cable and addressable TV market, positions her to significantly enhance Hennepin Arts’ corporate engagement and outreach in this new position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ann to Hennepin Arts,” said Todd Duesing, Hennepin Arts president and CEO. “Her passion for forging meaningful brand connections and her proven track record in corporate partnerships will be instrumental in advancing our mission. Ann’s role will be crucial as we drive forward with our strategic vision and strengthen our relationships with corporate partners.”

Miller shared her excitement about the new position, “I’m excited to join Hennepin Arts and contribute to its vibrant mission. I look forward to leveraging my experience to build strong corporate partnerships that will support and elevate our initiatives, driving greater impact for our community and partners.”

Perron steps into the newly established role of Senior Vice President of Individual & Institutional Giving, where he will lead the development and implementation of comprehensive fundraising strategies, focusing on cultivating major donor and institutional relationships. He will also oversee grant writing efforts and pursue new funding opportunities in collaboration with the Hennepin Arts board and senior leadership. Perron joins Hennepin Arts with extensive experience in fundraising and strategic planning. As the founder of The Southpaw Group, LLC, a boutique consultancy specializing in direct candidate fundraising, organizational strategy, and high-net-worth donor advisement, he has led impactful initiatives for high-profile clients, including the campaigns of Senator Amy Klobuchar, Walz for Congress and former Governor Mark Dayton. Notably, Perron played a crucial role in the development of The Commons at U.S. Bank Stadium, a project in partnership with Green Minneapolis, the City of Minneapolis and downtown business leaders, showcasing his commitment to sustainable urban development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to our team,” said Todd Duesing, CEO of Hennepin Arts. “His extensive experience in institutional giving and deep appreciation for the arts will be invaluable as we strengthen our drive to expand our impact in the community. Tom’s expertise will help us build a more robust and sustainable foundation for our mission.”

Perron expressed his enthusiasm for the role, “I am honored to join Hennepin Arts and excited to work with such a dedicated team. I look forward to helping the organization drive its mission and achieve its goals, further enriching our community’s cultural landscape.”

Perron and Miller join Hennepin Arts at a pivotal time as the organization has recently undergone a transformative rebrand. Formerly known as Hennepin Theatre Trust, Hennepin Arts now reflects its expanded cultural impact and commitment to artistic excellence with a dynamic new identity. This rebranding represents a unification of the organization’s diverse portfolio, spanning theater, education, and community initiatives, under a cohesive and vibrant new name. As Hennepin Arts continues to elevate its presence locally, regionally, and nationally, the addition of Perron and Miller will play a key role in driving the organization’s mission forward and supporting its revitalization efforts in downtown Minneapolis.

About Hennepin Arts

Hennepin Arts drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and the Dudley Riggs Theatre light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Arts is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinArts.org.

