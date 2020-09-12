Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GREAT Theatre Will Present 'GREATer Together Broadway Musical Revue'

The event will be presented live on YouTube and Facebook.

Sep. 12, 2020  

The curtain will rise for a virtual Broadway Musical Revue event LIVE-STREAMED from the Paramount Center for the Arts! GREAT Theatre and the Paramount Center for the Arts are joining forces to bring the magic of live performance to the community anywhere you have an internet connection.

Featuring OVER 20 SONGS from nearly 20 DIFFERENT Broadway shows by the best in local volunteer talent! LIVE on YouTube and Facebook.

This event is free but donations are accepted through GreatTheatre.org during the event with proceeds split 50/50 between GREAT and the PARAMOUNT to ensure both organizations survive and thrive.

Streaming information coming soon! Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/330762601310998/.


