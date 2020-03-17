Four Humors Theater Will Now Present the APRIL FOOLS TELETHON

Four Humors Theater has released the following statement regarding its April Fools Fundraiser:

Like other theaters in town we are canceling our upcoming public performances for the safety of the community.



But, the world needs laughter, especially in difficult times, and so we're thrilled to announce a throwback to the olden days of giving with our April Fools Telethon, live-streamed from Strike Theater on Saturday April 4 at 7pm.



Gather your loved ones near (but not too near) and tune in live as we celebrate 150 years of Four Humors: "The oldest continually operated theater company in the United States" (Established 2005).



Comedy! Music! Surprises! And so much more!



Our phone bank(s) will be ready, and operator(s) will be standing by to take your donation(s)! Maybe you'll be one of the lucky callers we put live on the air!



Streaming options, donating platforms, and online auction details coming very soon!



See you (remotely) April 4!



Sincerely,

Four Humors



P.S. As you undoubtedly have been hearing from all of your favorite arts institutions, this will be an extremely trying time for the fragile arts sector. Any bit you can donate will help keep organizations like our afloat during this time. If you can't wait for the telethon, feel free to make a donation below.

DONATE HERE





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You