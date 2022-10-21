Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Duluth Playhouse Opens Youth Theatre Season With THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Performances begin on October 21.

Register for Minneapolis / St. Paul News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

Duluth Playhouse Opens Youth Theatre Season With THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Duluth Playhouse will launch the first ever Youth Theatre season on the NorShor stage! Kicking off the new season is the joyous, high energy Broadway show, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, opening on Friday, October 21st. Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, this production marks the first time an entire cast of young actors will perform a fully produced musical on the NorShor Stage! Running one wildly fun weekend only, this memorable show features bright costumes, an elaborate set, and a timeless story about the importance of friendship and community.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical based on the wacky animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg. As SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face unexpected chaos in their under sea world, the most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. With his friends Patrick Star and Sandy by his side, SpongeBob is out to save the day while proving that he isn't just a simple sponge.

To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. The Playhouse Main Stage is preparing for Duluth's favorite holiday tradition with Little Women, The Musical, running December 2 - 18, 2022 at the NorShor. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Duluth Playhouse website at www.duluthplayhouse.org



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Tickets For Andrea Bocelli at the Target Center Go on Sale Next WeekTickets For Andrea Bocelli at the Target Center Go on Sale Next Week
October 20, 2022

The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new U.S. tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl.
Photos: First Look at A DIFFERENT POND By Stages Theatre Company and Theatre MuPhotos: First Look at A DIFFERENT POND By Stages Theatre Company and Theatre Mu
October 19, 2022

See photos from A DIFFERENT POND by Stages Theatre Company in collaboration with Theater Mu, running through October 23, 2022.
Stages Theatre Announces Cast of RUDOLPH, THE RED-NOSED THEATREStages Theatre Announces Cast of RUDOLPH, THE RED-NOSED THEATRE
October 19, 2022

Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the return of the holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical! Back by popular demand and based on the classic television special featuring all the characters and songs you love, this timeless tale of misfits, flying reindeer, and an abominable snow monster will delight audiences of all ages.
Hennepin Theatre Trust Completes City Lease 13 Years Early For Orpheum, State, and Pantages TheatresHennepin Theatre Trust Completes City Lease 13 Years Early For Orpheum, State, and Pantages Theatres
October 19, 2022

Hennepin Theatre Trust has redeemed the bonds issued by the City of Minneapolis for the Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres, completing—13 years ahead of the schedule—the City's original vision for the restoration and activation of the theatres. By redeeming the bonds, Hennepin Theatre Trust has completed the lease with the City and is now poised to accelerate its work as a major performing arts center in rejuvenating and driving the vitality of the Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis.
Guthrie Theater to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Matthew Saldivar This Holiday SeasonGuthrie Theater to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Matthew Saldivar This Holiday Season
October 18, 2022

The Guthrie Theater has announced the casting for its 48th production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, adapted by Lavina Jadhwani and directed by Joseph Haj. Matthew Saldivar (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Royal Family, The Canterbury Tales) stars as Ebenezer Scrooge.