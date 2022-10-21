Duluth Playhouse Opens Youth Theatre Season With THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Duluth Playhouse will launch the first ever Youth Theatre season on the NorShor stage! Kicking off the new season is the joyous, high energy Broadway show, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, opening on Friday, October 21st. Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, this production marks the first time an entire cast of young actors will perform a fully produced musical on the NorShor Stage! Running one wildly fun weekend only, this memorable show features bright costumes, an elaborate set, and a timeless story about the importance of friendship and community.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical based on the wacky animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg. As SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face unexpected chaos in their under sea world, the most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. With his friends Patrick Star and Sandy by his side, SpongeBob is out to save the day while proving that he isn't just a simple sponge.

To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. The Playhouse Main Stage is preparing for Duluth's favorite holiday tradition with Little Women, The Musical, running December 2 - 18, 2022 at the NorShor. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Duluth Playhouse website at www.duluthplayhouse.org