China Brickey and Will Roland to Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Guthrie Theater

The Guthrie Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for Little Shop of Horrors with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and directed and choreographed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge. In this musical, an employee at a failing florist shop attempts to build business with a peculiar — and bloodthirsty — exotic plant. The show opens on Friday, June 28 and will play through Sunday, August 18.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj commented, “This adored musical from Ashman and Menken is a time-honored classic that has thrilled and entertained audiences for over four decades.” He continued, “We’re honored to have the nationally renowned Marcia Milgrom Dodge at the helm of this immersive production, which will celebrate the nostalgia of 1960s pop culture, the iconic sounds of Motown and the quirky characters who make the story — and the plant — come alive. Marcia’s talents will create an unforgettable experience this summer at the Guthrie.”

Set on Skid Row, Little Shop of Horrors features Mr. Mushnik, a business owner who plans to shutter his failing florist shop until his timid staffer Seymour presents an exotic-but-wilted flytrap named Audrey II. Convinced it will boost business, Seymour encourages Mushnik to display the peculiar plant, which Seymour successfully revives. As Audrey II draws much-needed crowds to the shop, Seymour makes a disturbing discovery: It needs fresh blood (and lots of it) to grow — a secret that forces Seymour into a Faustian bargain to keep his fame and fortune intact. A hilarious mashup of science fiction, horror and musical theater, this cult classic boasts Motown-inspired hits like “Feed Me (Git It),” “Suddenly, Seymour” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors includes China Brickey (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Murder on the Orient Express) as Audrey, Time Brickey (Guthrie: debut) as Denizen of Skid Row/Puppeteer, David Darrow (Guthrie: The Tempest, Sunday in the Park With George, The Parchman Hour) as Orin/Others/Denizen of Skid Row, Gabrielle Dominique (Guthrie: Guys and Dolls, West Side Story) as Crystal, Robert Dorfman (Guthrie: The Tempest, Frankenstein – Playing With Fire, Indecent) as Mushnik, Erica Durham (Guthrie: debut) as Chiffon, Yvonne Freese (Guthrie: debut) as Denizen of Skid Row/Audrey II Puppeteer/Puppeteer, Kiko Laureano (Guthrie: debut) as Denizen of Skid Row/Puppeteer, Joey Miller (Guthrie: debut) as Denizen of Skid Row/Puppeteer, T. Mychael Rambo (Guthrie: Sunday in the Park With George, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Music Man) as Denizen of Skid Row/Audrey II Live Voice, Will Roland (Guthrie: debut) as Seymour and Vie Boheme (Guthrie: West Side Story, Refugia) as Ronnette.

The creative team includes Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Director/Choreographer), Denise Prosek (Music Director), Lex Liang (Scenic Designer), Sully Ratke (Costume Designer), Allen L. Hughes (Lighting Designer), Matt Kraus (Sound Designer), Chris Lutter (Puppet Designer), Jason Hansen (Associate Music Director), Carla Steen (Resident Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Vocal Coach), Annie Enneking (Fight Director/Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Lori Lundquist (Stage Manager), Jason Clusman (Assistant Stage Manager), Matthew Meeks (Assistant Stage Manager), Wesley Mouri (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Single and group tickets are now on sale through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are also available on select dates.

