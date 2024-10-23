Cast Set for I AM BETTY at History Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



History Theatre is bringing back last year's smash-hit musical I Am Betty, the perfect recipe for holiday fun! You'll catch yourself humming the memorable music from this world-premiere production by Denise Prosek and Cristina Luzárraga and leave inspired to take on the world. This all-female cast celebrates 100 years of women's history and Betty Crocker, blending true stories and original music. I Am Betty runs Nov 23-Dec 29. All tickets on sale now!

Betty Crocker has helped shape America's homes and appetites for over a century. Surprising to many, she was not a real person! Betty was cooked up in Minnesota, so it feels only right to tell "her" story here at History Theatre" says Luzárraga (Book and Additional Lyrics). As a radio and television personality, a letter-writing confidante, and a relatable icon, "Betty" has been there as multiple generations have grappled with questions of women's role in American society. When asked about the importance of this production, Denise Prosek (Music and Lyrics) says, "I Am Betty shows the resilience, ingenuity, and impact made by the women who embodied and were influenced by Betty Crocker."

Maija García returns to direct this smash-hit and welcomes everyone to join us this holiday season, "So much love goes into this home cooked holiday classic, and there's a seat for everyone at this table." The production was met with great acclaim from both audience members and critics, making the team thrilled to bring this show back to History Theatre. "The magic of I Am Betty is no secret. We have the most talented, intelligent, and witty women involved - onstage, and behind the scenes. There is so much joy, ingenuity and fierce determination inside this special sauce. As with any recipe, this dish turns out distinct every time", said Garcia. "Whether you've experienced I Am Betty, or this is your first taste, we've got new flavors and 100 years of historical fun"

The cast features most of the returning cast including Erin Capello (I Am Betty, The Christmas Schooner and A Servants Christmas), Tiffany Cooper* (I Am Betty), Lynnea Doublette* (I Am Betty, Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), Anna Hashizume* (I Am Betty), Jennifer Grimm* (I Am Betty), Olivia Kemp (I Am Betty), Kiko Laureano* (I Am Betty, Runestone! A Rock Musical), and Ruthie Baker McGrath (I Am Betty, Glensheen, Christmas of Swing, Sisters of Swing), with Stephanie Cousins making her History Theatre Debut! Understudies include Idman Adan, Katherine Fried*, Grace Hillmeyer, Emma Schuld, and Lisa Vogel.

The creative team includes Cristina Luzárraga (Book and Additional Lyrics), Denise Prosek (Music and Lyrics), Maija García (Director), Renee Guittar (Choreographer), Joshua Burniece (Music Director), Jason Hansen (Arranger), Sarah Bahr (Scenic Designer), Ursula Bowden (Props Designer), Sarah Bahr# (Costume Designer), Karin Olson# (Lighting Designer), C Andrew Mayer# (Sound Designer), Leslie Ritenour (Video Designer), Lee Johnson* (Stage Manager), Jaya Robillard (Asst. Stage Manager), Emma Schuld (Asst. Director), Gunther Gullickson (Technical Director), Eva Sima (Lead Carpenter), Nick Walberg (Master Electrician), and Meghan Kent (Costume Assistant).

Musicians: Kelly Nitz` (Bass), Kyle Baker` (Guitar & Banjo), Josh Carlson` (Drums), Joshua Burniece` (Piano and Music Director).

* Member AEA, # Member USA 829, ` Twin Cities Musicians Union

Submit your holiday memories: The kitchen is a wonderful place to remember holiday memories and make new and favorite recipes. The sights and smells can create treasured experiences for people of all ages. This is your chance to be a part of the History Theatre's Holiday Cookbook. Send us your holiday recipes, stories, traditions, and photos by November 6. Learn more: www.historytheatre.com/2024-2025/i-am-betty

Ticket Information: Tiers 1-5: $30-82. Students: $15. Additional discounts are available for seniors (available online) and patrons under 30 (must call to purchase). For tickets call 651-292-4323 or visit historytheatre.com. Discount rates for groups of 10 or more. Call 651-292-4320 or email groups@historytheatre.com to book a group.

Pay What You Can Previews: November 21 and 22 at 7:30pm. Pre-reserve for $20 or PWYC at the door. Cash and credit accepted.

Afterthoughts held following Sunday Matinees: Nov 24, Dec 1, 8, and 15. Free and open to all ticketed patrons get closer to the story on stage with a lively post-show talkback. Guest Speakers TBA.

Accessibility at History Theatre: History Theatre strives to make all events accessible to all patrons. When purchasing tickets please alert the box office of any accommodation or assistance needed. Accessibility offerings include hearing enhancement receivers, seating for patrons with wheelchairs and their companions, accessible restrooms, Entrance on Cedar St., and elevator right to the theatre level for easy access. Contact the box office at 651-292-4323 for more information. www.historytheatre.com/box-office/accessibility

American Sign Language and Audio Description: Saturday, December 7, 2:00 p.m.

Open Captioning: Saturday, December 14, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 15, 2:00 p.m.

